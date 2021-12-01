Buzzing Stocks: Maruti Suzuki India, NTPC, TCS and other stocks in news today

NTPC | Unit-4 of 250 MW capacity of Nabinagar Thermal Power Project (4X250 MW) of subsidiary Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company is declared on commercial operation. With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC group will become 67,907.5 MW.

Bajaj Auto: Total sales for the month of November at 3.79 lakh units down 10% against 4.22 lakh units (YoY). Domestic sales fell 20% at 1.58 lakh units against 1.99 lakh units (YoY). Exports slipped 1% at 2.20 lakh units against 2.23 lakh units (YoY). 2-wheeler sales were down 12% at 3.38 lakh units against 3.85 lakh units (YoY). Total 3-wheeler sales were up 10% at 40,803 units against 37,247 units (YoY).

Hathway Cable & Datacom | The company has acquired balance 3.64 percent shares of subsidiary Hathway Kokan Crystal, for Rs 54,880. Now Hathway Kokan Crystal has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Maruti Suzuki India | The company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in December 2021 in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) in Gujarat, owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation. Though the situation is quite dynamic, it is currently estimated that the total vehicle production volume across both locations could be around 80-85 percent of normal production.

Strides Pharma Science | SBI Funds Management sold 66,400 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on November 29, reducing shareholding to 5.42 percent from 5.50 percent earlier.

Aviation stocks: Stocks including the likes of SpiceJet and Jet Airways are in focus as jet fuel (ATF) price has been cut by Rs 3,302.25 per kilo litre to Rs 77,532.79 per kilo litre.

Rail Vikas Nigam | The company signed MoU with Economic Policy Research Institute of KYRGYZ Republic, Government of Kyrgyzstan, for development of railway corridor projects in Kyrgyz Republic specially to connect from Bishkek to Karakechenskoye.

Marathon Nextgen Realty | The company is scheduled to meet on December 1 to consider the raising of funds by issue of debt security in the form of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

NMDC | The company has fixed the price of lump ore (65.5 percent, 6-40mm) at Rs 5,200 per tonne, and fines (64 percent, -10mm) at Rs 4,560 per tonne.

MOIL: The company has cut prices of all chemical grades of manganese ore by 5 percent.

Vani Commercials | Jitender Kumar Juneja has resigned from the post of Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

Kerala Ayurveda | N Murali Krishna has resigned as CFO and COO of the company.

Edelweiss Financial Services | The company announced Rs 500 crore public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures.

UltraTech Cement | The company has commenced mining of coal from its Bicharpur coal mines in Madhya Pradesh.

TCS | The company launched TCS Assessment and Migration Factory, a set of tools, accelerators, and services that enable customers to shift their mainframe workloads to the new AWS Mainframe Modernization (M2) platform.

Eimco Elecon (India) | CRISIL has downgraded company's long term rating to A- from A, and revised outlook to stable from negative.