Buzzing Stocks: Maruti Suzuki India, Infosys, Tata Motors and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
December 02, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST
IIFL Finance | Smallcap World Fund Inc acquired 1 crore equity shares in the company at Rs 300 per share, however, Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Limited A/C HWIC Asia Fund Class A Shares sold 1,21,65,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 300.04 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Capital Trust | The company recently enhanced its branch network by opening 71 new branches, taking total branch network to 315 branches spread across 94 districts in 10 states.
RITES | Ministry of Railways intimated the company that new line between Belgam — Dharwad and via kittur, new line between Shimoga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur, and Tumkur-Devangere via Chitradurga new line project will not be executed by the company.
Nxtdigital | The rights issue in the company has been subscribed by approximately 1.94 times.
Axita Cotton | The company has received an order for Indian raw cotton valuing $806890.92 from Bangladesh.
Marathon Nextgen Realty | The company has approved the proposal of offer and issue of debt security in the form of non-convertible debentures, of Rs 450 crore, by way of private placement basis, in one or more tranches.
Maruti Suzuki India | The company produced 1,45,560 vehicles in November 2021, against 1,50,221 vehicles in November 2020.
Raymond | The company approved Rs 800-crore IPO of its subsidiary JK Files & Engineering.
Infosys | The company announced the extension of its strategic collaboration with Proximus, Belgium's leading digital services and communications solutions provider, to digitally transform, develop, and maintain their IT applications with leading AI and automation solutions.
Mahindra Logistics | The company, and LOGOS, a leading Asia Pacific logistics specialist, have announced a long-term lease agreement for 1.4 million square feet of warehouse facilities at the LOGOS Luhari Logistics Estate in DelhiNCR.
India Grid Trust | Consortium of subsidiaries IndiGrid 1 and IndiGrid 2 has received the Letter of Intent from REC Power Development and Consultancy to establish 'transmission system for evacuation of power from Renewable (RE) projects in Osmanabad area (1 GW) in Maharashtra' on build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis.
S Chand and Company | The company has agreed to acquire a minority stake in iNeuron Intelligence Private Limited.
Eicher Motors | Motorcycles sales declined 19 percent to 51,654 units in November 2021, from 63,782 units in November 2020.
JMC Projects | The company secured new orders of Rs 1,795 crore.
HFCL | The company appointed two industry veterans, Dr. Peter A Weimann as the CTO and Jochen Arms as the Vice President - Sales (DACH Europe) for the optical fiber & cable (OFC) business, in its two recently incorporated wholly-owned subsidiaries in USA and Netherlands to bolster its international presence and unleash non-linear growth for the company in the global markets.
Atul Auto | The company's sales in November 2021 declined 16.05 percent to 1,344 units, from 1,601 units in November 2020.
Tata Motors | The company registered total sales of 62,192 units in November 2021, growing by 25 percent over last year.
NMDC | The company announced iron ore production of 3.34 MT in November 2021 against 3.32 MT in November 2020, and sales of 2.88 MT against 3.3 MT in same period.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #stocks #Stocks in News
first published: Dec 2, 2021 07:20 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.