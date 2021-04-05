Buzzing Stocks | Maruti Suzuki India, Adani Enterprises and others that will be in focus today

Maruti Suzuki India | Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), a 100 percent subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation for the production of automobiles in India, has completed construction of the plant C, and started production from April 2021. "With production starting at the Plant C, which has an annual production ability of 2,50,000 units, together with Plant A and Plant B, the total ability of SMG will be 750,000 units," said the company in its BSE filing. The stock closed 0.92 percent higher at Rs 6,922.60 on April 1.

EPL | Vanguard Funds Public Limited Company Vanguard FTSE All World ETF, acquired 16,43,796 equity shares of the company at Rs 240 per share, the bulk deals data available on the NSE showed.

SEAMEC | Nomura Singapore bought 2.5 lakh equity shares in SEAMEC at Rs 449.96 per share on April 1, the bulk deals data available on the NSE showed. (Image: SEAMEC)

Wheels India | Standard Chartered Mutual Fund sold 3,18,418 equity shares in Wheels India at Rs 452.7 per share on the NSE and 2,51,582 equity shares at Rs 452.55 per share on the BSE on April 1, the bulk deals data showed. (Image: Shutterstock)

JTL Infra | ERW steel tubes and pipes producer said it registered a healthy sales volume of 38,715 metric tonne in Q4 FY21. The volume increased by 98.42 percent QoQ and 66.41 percent YoY. Meanwhile, on yearly basis it registered 73.66 percent growth in sales volume to 82,710 metric tonne in FY21 from 47,627 metric tonne in FY20.

Olectra Greentech | Olectra Greentech and Evey Trans received letter of award for 50 electric buses from one of the state transport authorities under FAME-II scheme of Government of India. These buses will be delivered over a period of 12 months.

Ashiana Housing | Ashiana Housing said an area of 8.31 lakh square feet has been booked in Q4FY21 against 4.14 lakh square feet in Q4FY20, while the value of area sold was worth Rs 299.71 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 145.96 crore in the corresponding period. "1,131 number of units were booked in FY21 vis-a-vis 1,505 units booked in FY20," said the company in its BSE filing. The stock closed 2.99 percent lower at Rs 128.0 on April 1.

Britannia Industries | The company has declared an interim dividend at 6,200 percent i.e., Rs 62 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend has been fixed as April 10. The stock closed 0.27 percent lower at Rs 3,618.40 on April 1.

Adani Enterprises | Adani Enterprises alongwith its wholly owned subsidiary company, Gare Palma II Collieries Private Limited has signed coal mining agreement with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) for development and operation of Gare Palma Sector II coal mine.

Adani Road Transport (ARTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has received a letter of award for the development of six lane Badakumari - Karki Section of NH-130-CD road under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor in Odisha on HAM. ARTL led consortium has received a letter of award for six laning of national corridor NH-19 from Panagarh to Palsit in West Bengal under Bharatmala Pariyojana. The stock closed 7.42 percent higher at Rs 1,107.30 on April 1.

ANG Lifesciences India | ANG Lifesciences India has acquired Mansa Print & Publishers located at Baddi which had undergone Corporate Insolvency Resolution Plan in National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh. Mansa Print is engaged in printing and packaging business covering manufacturing of packaging products including carton's, corrugated boxes, aluminum foil etc. The stock closed 2.56 percent higher at Rs 88 on April 1.

HDFC Bank Q4 Update | Advances up 13.9 percent YoY and up 4.6 percent QoQ. Domestic retail loans up 7.5 percent YoY and 5 percent QoQ. Deposits up 16.3 percent YoY and 5 percent QoQ. CASA deposits up 27 percent YoY and up 12.5 percent QoQ. CASA ratio at 46 percent against 43 percent QoQ. Purchased loans of Rs 7,503 crore under Home Loan Arrangement with HDFC.