Buzzing Stocks: Maruti Suzuki, Coal India, ONGC and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the headlines before the opening bell

Moneycontrol News
November 15, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST
Representative image
Results on November 15: Advance Syntex, Binani Industries, Containerway International, East India Securities, Esaar (India), GCCL Construction, Gold Line International, GV Films, Hemadri Cements, Integra Capital Management, Jai Balaji Industries, Kotia Enterprises, KSS, MSP Steel & Power, Newtime Infrastructure, Parle Industries, PB Films, PG Foils, Rajesh Exports, Ravi Kumar Distilleries, Rollatainers, Samtel India, Silver Oak (India), Tinplate Company of India, and Simmonds Marshall among 83 companies that will release September quarter earnings on November 15.
Maruti_shutterstock_1064814950
Maruti Suzuki: Haryana Government has approved allotment of 900 acres of land for Maruti Suzuki's new manufacturing plant in Kharkhoda, Sonepat district.
Medicines (Representative image)
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company reported higher profit at Rs 274.8 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 233.9 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 3,147.4 crore from Rs 2,952.5 crore YoY.
Hero Moto Xtreme 200R
Hero MotoCorp: The company reported lower profit at Rs 794.4 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 953.4 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 8,453.4 crore from Rs 9,637.3 crore YoY.
PI Industries: The company reported higher profit at Rs 229.6 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 217.6 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,354.2 crore from Rs 1,157.7 crore YoY.
APOLLO HOSPITALS
Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 267.4 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 59 crore in Q2FY21, revenue surged to Rs 3,717.1 crore from Rs 2,760.7 crore YoY.
Ashok Leyland bags
Ashok Leyland: The company posted lower loss at Rs 83 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 146.7 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 4,457.9 crore from Rs 2,836.6 crore YoY.
Representative image
Nalco: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 747.7 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 107.4 crore in Q2FY21, revenue surged to Rs 3,592.2 crore from Rs 2,374.9 crore YoY.
Grasim Industries: The company reported higher profit at Rs 1,359 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 966 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 22,564 crore from Rs 17,950 crore YoY.
Coal India: The company reported lower profit at Rs 2,932.7 crore from Rs 2,951.6 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 23,291 crore from Rs 21,153.1 crore YoY.
Source: Reuters
ONGC: The company reported higher profit at Rs 18,347.7 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 4,334.7 crore in Q1FY22, revenue rose to Rs 24,353.6 crore from Rs 23,021.6 crore QoQ.​
Representative image.
InterGlobe Aviation: UBS Principal Capital Asia sold 42,36,958 equity shares in the company at Rs 2,125.3 per share, whereas Societe Generale acquired those shares at same price on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Policybazaar
PB Fintech: The operator of Policybazaar will make a debut on the BSE and NSE on November 15. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 980 per share.
Stock,Market,Number,On,Screen,Display
Sigachi Industries: The microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) manufacturer will list its equity shares on the bourses on November 15. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 163 per share.
SJS Enterprises: The decorative aesthetics products manufacturer will debut on the BSE and NSE on November 15. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 542 per share.
Aurum Proptech: Ace investor Porinju V Veliyath acquired 2 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 110.95 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Representative image
Fino Payments Bank: Societe Generale sold 12,10,187 equity shares in the company at Rs 528.86 per share, and BNP Paribas Arbitrage net sold 9,52,080 equity shares in the company at Rs 544.85 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Nov 15, 2021 08:02 am

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

