Buzzing Stocks: Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Dalmia Bharat & other stocks in focus today

Results on April 26: Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Indus Towers, SBI Life Insurance Company, L&T Technology Services, KPIT Technologies, Can Fin Homes, IIFL Finance, Oracle Financial Services Software, Poonawalla Fincorp, Shoppers Stop, Supreme Petrochem, Syngene International, Tanla Platforms, UTI Asset Management Company, and Voltas are scheduled to declare their quarterly earnings today.

Bajaj Auto: The two-and-three-wheeler company has recorded a 2.5 percent year-on-year decline in standalone profit at Rs 1,433 crore for quarter ended March FY23 despite healthy topline and operating performance, impacted by high base. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 8,905 crore grew by 11.66% over a year-ago period despite 12.5% fall in sales volumes. EBITDA jumped 25.7% YoY to Rs 1,717 crore with margin expansion of 220 bps YoY for the quarter. The company has announced a dividend of Rs 140 per share for FY23.

Tata Consumer Products: The FMCG company reported better-than-expected numbers on all counts in Q4FY23. Profit during the quarter grew by 21% YoY to Rs 289.6 crore, while revenue from operations increased by 14% to Rs 3,618.7 crore compared to year-ago period, mainly driven by underlying growth of 15% in India business, 6% in international business, and 9% in non-branded business. EBITDA for the quarter at Rs 511.7 crore grew by 15.2% over a year-ago period, with margin expansion of 10 bps to 14.1%. The company announced a final dividend of Rs 8.45 per share.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The real estate developer has recorded profit at Rs 0.54 crore for quarter ended March FY23, down sharply compared to Rs 137.7 crore in same period last year due to high base. The company reported an exceptional gains of Rs 96.8 crore in Q4FY22. Revenue from operations at Rs 255.4 crore for the quarter increased by 57.8% over a year-ago period.

Cipla: Madison Pharmaceuticals Inc, wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Cipla, in Delaware, USA, will be dissolved with effect from April 28, 2023. Madison is a dormant entity, and this dissolution will not affect the performance or revenue of the company.

Dalmia Bharat: The company has reported a massive 121.4% year-on-year growth in Q4FY23 consolidated profit at Rs 589 crore despite lower margin, boosted by profit from joint ventures of Rs 529 crore in Q4FY23 against nil in same period last year. Revenue from operations increased by 15.7% YoY to Rs 3,912 crore, while EBTIDA rose 3.5% YoY to Rs 707 crore but margin dropped 213 bps YoY to 18.07% for the quarter. The company has announced final dividend of Rs 5 per share for FY23.

UCO Bank: The bank said the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on May 2 to consider raising of equity capital during FY24 through various modes such as follow-on public offer (FPO), qualified institutional placement (QIP), preferential issue etc. Bank will also announce financial results for the quarter ended March 2023, and announce dividend, if any, for FY23.

AU Small Finance Bank: The small finance bank has recorded a 23% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 425 crore for quarter ended March FY23, with provisions and contingences falling 56% YoY. Net interest income grew by 29.5% YoY to Rs 1,213 crore for the quarter. Asset quality improved for Q4FY23 with gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances falling 15 bps QoQ to 1.66% and net NPA declining 9 bps QoQ to 0.42%.

Mahindra CIE Automotive: The auto ancillary company has recorded a 73% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 279.1 crore for March FY23 quarter, partly driven by strong operating performance and topline. Revenue from operations in Q1CY23 at Rs 2,440.2 crore grew by 18.4% over a year-ago period. EBITDA for the quarter increased by 36% YoY to Rs 380.6 crore with margin expansion of 200 bps.

VST Industries: The cigarettes manufacturer has posted a 21.2% year-on-year decline in Q4FY23 profit at Rs 68.7 crore, impacted by lower topline and weak operating performance. Revenue for the quarter declined by 2.8% YoY to Rs 389.1 crore. The company announced a final dividend of Rs 150 per share.

Nippon Life India Asset Management: The company has reported 13.25% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 198.02 crore for quarter ended March FY23 driven by lower tax cost. Revenue from operations grew by 3% YoY to Rs 348.34 crore for the quarter. Board has announced a dividend of Rs 7.5 per share for FY23.

Rallis India: The Tata Group company has posted loss of Rs 69.1 crore for quarter ended March FY23, widening from Rs 14.1 crore in same period last year. Revenue from operations increased by 3% YoY to Rs 522.6 crore in Q4FY23. The company has announced a dividend of Rs 2.5 per share.

Anant Raj: The real estate company has recorded consolidated profit at Rs 49.4 crore for quarter ended March FY23, growing strongly by 118% YoY due to strong topline, and operating performance. Revenue grows 30% YoY to Rs 280 crore for the quarter.

KPI Green Energy: The company has announced commissioning of 26.10MW wind-solar hybrid power project at Bhavnagar in Gujarat. The 26.10MW wind-solar hybrid power project comprises 16.10MW wind and 10MWdc solar capacity under IPP segment of the company.

Stove Kraft: Emerging Business Fund has bought 3.03 lakh shares or 0.91% stake in the cooking appliances manufacturer via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 373 per share.

CMS Info Systems: Foreign portfolio investor WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund has offloaded 14.84 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 280.02 per share, and 14.82 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 280.01 per share, amounting to Rs 83 crore. Total stake sale was 1.92% against 5.73% stake held as of March 2023. However, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought additional 7.81 lakh shares in CMS at an average price of Rs 280 per share.

