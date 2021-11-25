MARKET NEWS

Buzzing Stocks: RIL, Lyka Labs, Siemens and others in news

Stocks In News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
November 25, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST
Representative image
Reliance Industries: THe board on November 24 announced that it has decided to implement a scheme of arrangement (Scheme) to transfer Gasification Undertaking into a wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS). Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Lyka Labs | Ipca Laboratories acquired 48 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 130.4 per share, however, Shruti Mayank Shah & Prasham Mayank Shah sold 15 lakh shares each, and Mayank Jashwantlal Shah offloaded 18 lakh shares at same price on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Simran Farms | Ace investor Dolly Khanna bought 22,344 equity shares in the company at Rs 135.19 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
CyberTech Systems and Software | India Rating & Research (Fitch Group) has upgraded the rating of CyberTech Systems from Long-Term Issuer Rating at 'BBB-/Stable/A3' to 'BBB/Stable/A3+'.
Capri Global Capital | The company entered into a co-lending agreement with the Union Bank of India to offer MSMEs loans.
UPL | Promoter Uniphos Enterprises acquired 1.37 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions, increasing shareholding to 5.17 percent from 5.15 percent earlier.
Siemens | The company has recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for the financial year ended September 2021.
Triton Valves | Srikanth Shenoy has resigned from the office of chief financial officer of the company.
Tube Investments of India | ICRA has reaffirmed the long-term rating at AA+ and the short-term rating at A1+ in respect of the bank fund based and non-fund based limits of the company. The long-term rating has been removed from watch with developing implications and 'Stable' outlook has been assigned.
63 Moons Technologies | Subsidiary Tickerplant is proposing to raise funds by way of private placement offer of its equity shares.
Grasim Industries | Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 2.02 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, reducing shareholding to 9.83 percent from 11.85 percent earlier.
Ramco Cements | The company has commissioned a waste heat recovery system at newly commissioned third line at Jayanthipuram plant. It is capable of generating 5 MW Of additional power from Waste Heat, which will augment total power available from waste heat to 21 MW, out of total possible generation of 24 MW.
Prismx Global Ventures | The company on November 27, will consider fund raising by way of rights issue of equity shares.
Pidilite Industries | Subsidiary Madhumala Ventures has agreed to make an investment of Rs 1.56 crore in Constrobot Robotics which is engaged in the business of research, development, manufacturing and trading of robotic equipment and related software to be used in construction activities. The investment would be done through primary and secondary purchase of shares to acquire 19.51 percent of Constrobot Robotics.
