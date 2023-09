1/22 Lupin: The pharma major has announced collaboration with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, and the COPD Foundation, dedicated to enhancing the lives of COPD patients. This collaboration aims to bolster access to healthcare by expanding the availability of Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation powder, 18 mcg/capsule, to COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) patients in the US. Lupin’s Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder is currently the only generic product available that is therapeutically equivalent to Spiriva HandiHaler by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

2/22 Tata Consultancy Services: The country's largest IT services company has entered into a strategic partnership with the digital unit of JLR. TCS will help JLR build a new future-ready, strategic technology architecture that will support JLR's Reimagine strategy. The new partnership, valued at 800 million pound over the next five years.

3/22 Reliance Industries: Subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures has signed a joint venture with Alia Bhatt’s kids and maternity-wear brand, Ed-a-Mamma for a 51 percent majority stake. Further, subsidiary received the subscription amount of Rs 8,278 crore from Qatar Holding LLC (QIA) and allotted 6,86,35,010 equity shares to QIA.

4/22 Hero MotoCorp: The electric vehicle maker has raised Rs 900 crore from its existing investor Hero MotoCorp and GIC, through a rights issue. Company plans to use the funds for new product launch and expansion of its charging infrastructure and retail network.

5/22 GVK Power & Infrastructure: Anicattu Issac George has resigned as Whole-time Director & CFO of the company with effect from August 31. The company is in the process of appointing a new Chief Financial Officer.

6/22 Biocon: Subsidiary Biocon Biologics has completed the integration of the acquired biosimilars business from Viatris in North America effective September 1. To further strengthen its leadership in the global biosimilars industry and provide complete end-to-end capabilities to patients and customers, Biocon Biologics recently acquired the global biosimilars business of its long-term partner Viatris.

7/22 Varroc Engineering: The automotive component company has entered into power purchase agreement with special purpose vehicles - AMP Energy C&I Twenty One, AMP Energy C&I Twenty, and AMP Energy C&I Twenty Two. Varroc will acquire 26% stake in SPVs for establishing renewable power plants in Maharashtra with combined captive capacity of 33.10 MWp / 22.01 MWac, under captive power scheme.

8/22 Responsive Industries: The vinyl flooring manufacturer has bagged a contract for the Garib Rath initiative from Indian Railways. Last month, the company had secured orders from the Indian Railways for the Vande Bharat project.

9/22 REC: The state-run Maharatna company has signed a foreign currency term loan agreement for $100 million with Export Import Bank of India (Exim Bank). The loan has been tied up for a 5-year tenor. The loan will be used towards refinance for on-lending to its borrowers in power, infrastructure and logistics sector for importing capital equipment.

10/22 RHI Magnesita: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has cleared Rhone Capital's proposed acquisition of a 29.9 percent stake in RHI Magnesita NV. Ignite Luxembourg Holdings is owned and controlled by US-based private equity firm Rhone Capital, which is an affiliate of Rhone Group.

11/22 AU Small Finance Bank: The bank has entered into bancassurance tie-ups with Star Health and Allied Insurance Company for health insurance solution to bank's customers, and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company for life insurance solution to bank's customers.

12/22 Vedanta: The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary - Sesa Iron and Steel for growth projects and to undertake expansion of its operations.

13/22 Force Motors: The commercial and utility vehicles maker has announced production of 3,032 units in August. Domestic sales for the month stood at 2,601 units, and exports at 675 units.

14/22 Tata Consumer Products: The Tata Group company sent clarification note to exchanges on the Reuters news saying Tata Consumer is in talks to buy at least 51% stake in Haldiram's. The company said they are not in negotiations for stake in Haldiram, while Haldiram’s also denied stake sale reports, saying not in talks with Tata Consumer.

15/22 Aavas Financiers: Foreign portfolio investor Smallcap World Fund Inc has bought 4.54 lakh shares or 0.57% stake in the housing finance company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 1,654 per share. The stake buy amounted to Rs 75.11 crore.

16/22 Dreamfolks Services: Foreign portfolio investor Smallcap World Fund Inc has sold 13.06 lakh shares or 2.46% stake in the airport services aggregator via open market transactions at average price of Rs 507.55 crore, amounting to Rs 66.3 crore. Smallcap World Fund held 5.08% stake in the company as of June 2023.

17/22 Globus Spirits: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund A/C Motilal Oswal Midcap 30 Fund has sold 2 lakh shares or 0.69% shareholding in the distilleries company at an average price of Rs 918.25 per share. Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund held 4.34% stake in the company as of June 2023, while Motilal Oswal Equity Opportunities Fund, and Motilal Oswal India Excellence Fund held 2.19%.

18/22 NRB Bearings: Acacia Conservation Fund LP has sold 12.63 lakh shares or 1.3% stake in the bearing manufacturer via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 271.29 per share, and Acacia Institutional Partners LP sold 7 lakh shares or 0.72% stake at an average price of Rs 270.19 per share. They hold 2.13% and 1.98% shares respectively in the company as of June 2023.

19/22 JM Financial: Quant Mutual Fund has picked 0.99% equity stake or 94.59 lakh shares in the financial services company at an average price of Rs 91 per share, amounting to Rs 86.07 crore. However, Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore sold 76.47 lakh shares or 0.8% shareholding in the company at an average price fo Rs 91.02 per share, amounting to Rs 69.6 crore. Valiant Mauritius Partners held 1.28% stake in JM as of June 2023.

20/22 PG Electroplast: Baring Private Equity India AIF has sold 1.95 lakh shares or 0.75% stake in the electronics manufacturing services company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 1,775.2 per share, amounting to Rs 34.7 crore.

21/22 Shriram Finance: Small Cap World Fund Inc has sold 20.26 lakh shares in the non-banking finance company at an average price of Rs 1,880.28 per share, amounting to Rs 380.96 crore, and New World Fund Inc offloaded 26.77 lakh shares at same average price of Rs 1,880.28 per share, amounting to Rs 503.47 crore. They together sold 1.25% stake in the company. As of June 2023, New World Fund Inc held 1.95% stake in Shriram Finance.