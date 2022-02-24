Buzzing Stocks | L&T Finance Holdings, Vedanta, Wipro others in news today

L&T Finance Holdings: Citigroup offloads 4.88 percent stake. Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius and CBNA London offloaded 4.88 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions on February 21. With this, their shareholding now stands at 3.87 percent, down from 8.75 percent earlier. The stock is trading a discount of 29 percent to its price a year ago and has lost 7.7 percent in the last one month.

Vedanta Ltd: Third interim dividend to be considered. The Board of Directors of the company on March 2, 2022, will consider and approve Third Interim Dividend for the financial year 2021-22. The record date for determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Thursday, March 10, 2022. The stock has appreciated 69 percent in the past one year. During the past one month, it is trading higher by 9 percent.

Vodafone Plc: Vodafone Plc to sell stake in Indus Towers. Vodafone Plc to sell 2.4 percent stake worth $200 million in Indus Towers via a block deal of 63.6 million shares tomorrow. Morgan Stanley has been appointed the broker to the deal which will be offered in the range of Rs 227-231 per share, which is about 10 percent discount to the current market price.

Sanofi India: Special dividend announced. The final dividend of Rs 181 per equity share for the year ended December 2021 has been approved by the board of directors. The company has also declared a special dividend of Rs 309 per share for the year. The stock has lost 8.6 percent in the past one year and is trading flat since the past one month.

Forbes & Company: Term sheet approved for stake sale. The company's board has given its approval for binding term sheet for sale of its entire shareholding in subsidiary Forbes Facility Services to SILA Solutions for Rs 42 crore. Further, there would be termination of its Joint Venture with Sterling Investment Corporation, GS Enterprises in relation to Shapoorji Pallonji Forbes Shipping (SPFSL), but it would continue to hold 25 percent equity and preference share capital in SPFSL. The stock has been down 69 percent through the past one year and lost 93 percent in the past one month.

Wipro: Partners with o9 Solutions. The company has joined the global partnership network of o9 Solutions. It will help companies rapidly transform complex supply chains and eliminate the inefficiencies of long-standing supply chain solutions by digitising their integrated planning and operations management capabilities. The stock has gained 36 percent in the past one year but has lost 6 percent in the past one month.

Piramal Enterprises: Fund raising through NCDs. The company's Committee of the Board of Directors on February 28 will consider the fund raising by issue of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 100 crore along with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 400 crore. With this, the total fund raising via NCDs would be Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis. The stock has lost 21 percent in the past one year and 8 percent in the past one week.

SKF India: CFO Resigns. Anurag Bhagania has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer. The stock has generated returns of 47% in the past one year but has lost 15 percent in the past one month.

VIP Clothing: Promoter sold part of his shareholding. Promoter Lalita Jaykumar Pathare has sold more than 5.83 lakh equity shares, representing 0.7 percent of total paid-up equity, via open market transactions on the NSE. The stake has been sold at an average price of Rs 22.98 per share. Lalita had held 12.48 percent stake in the company as of December 2021. The stock has appreciated 62 percent in the past one year but has lost 24 percent in the past one month.