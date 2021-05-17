Buzzing Stocks: L&T, Cipla, Bharti Airtel and others that will be in focus today

Results on May 17 | Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Colgate Palmolive, Gland Pharma, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Orient Cement, 3i Infotech, Asit C Mehta Financial Services, ATV Projects India, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers, Gokul Agro Resources, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Indo Count Industries, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Nalin Lease Finance, Nutricircle, Prakash Pipes, Rane Brake Lining, SBEC Systems, Shakti Pumps (India), Subex, Suraj, and Wabco India will release quarterly scorecard on May 17.

Larsen & Toubro | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 3,293 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 3,197 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 48,087.9 crore from Rs 44,245.3 crore YoY.

Cipla | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 411.5 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 239 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 4,606.4 crore from Rs 4,376 crore YoY.

Yaarii Digital Integrated Services | BNP Paribas Arbitrage acquired 10 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 91.2 per share, and Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte - ODI bought 9.5 lakh equity shares at Rs 90.9 per share on the NSE. However, TIMF Holdings sold 9.5 lakh equity shares at Rs 90.9 per share and 10 lakh shares at Rs 91.2 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Rossell India | Elara India Opportunities Fund sold 3 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 126.47 per share and 2.15 lakh shares at Rs 127.88 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Route Mobile | Subsidiary Route Mobile (UK) appointed John Owen as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Europe and Americas, based in the UK (London) office, with immediate effect.

Camlin Fine Sciences | The company approved strategic investment in AlgalR NutraPharms by way of acquisition of 69.33 percent equity shares, taking the total shareholding to 80 percent in the company.

VST Tillers Tractors | Voluntary Retirement Scheme for all eligible workmen of the Bangalore factory has been accepted by the workmen and same has been implemented for workmen of the Bangalore factory. The Bangalore tractor operation has been shifted to Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers | The company reported lower profit at Rs 14.72 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 23.87 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 598.4 crore from Rs 563.2 YoY.

Jayant Agro-Organics | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 24.3 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 7.11 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 484.2 crore from Rs 430.7 crore YoY.

Punjab National Bank | Capital Raising Committee of the bank approved the allotment of 53,33,33,333 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 33.75 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 1799.99 crore.

Quick Heal Technologies | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 39.73 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 7.99 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 105.3 crore from Rs 64.25 crore YoY.

Anupam Rasayan India | The company to buy the solar power under captive solar power project, for Rs 43 crore, for 12.5 megawatt power DC capacity from KPI Global Infrastructure.

Geojit Financial Services | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 37.16 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 19.7 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 121.38 crore from Rs 82.3 crore YoY.

Ramkrishna Forgings | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 33.88 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 7.57 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 520.4 crore from Rs 239.55 crore YoY.

Tasty Bite | The company reported higher profit at Rs 13.87 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 8.53 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 121.9 crore from Rs 115 crore YoY.