Buzzing Stocks: L&T, Axis Bank, Tata Motors and other stocks in news today

Results on July 27 | Dr Reddy's Laboratories, IndusInd Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Canara Bank, Aarti Drugs, Ansal Housing, The Anup Engineering, Apar Industries, Arihant Capital Markets, Bhageria Industries, BLS International Services, Confidence Petroleum India, Dalmia Bharat, Dixon Technologies, EIH Associated Hotels, Elantas Beck India, Filatex India, GM Breweries, Godawari Power & Ispat, Granules India, Greenlam Industries, Hindustan Fluorocarbons, IIFL Finance, Karnataka Bank, Lux Industries, Mahindra Logistics, Mirza International, Ramco Cements, Sanofi India, Sharda Cropchem, Shemaroo Entertainment, Snowman Logistics, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, TTK Prestige, UCO Bank and VST Industries will release quarterly earnings on July 27.

Larsen & Toubro | The company reported profit at Rs 1,174.4 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 303 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 29,334.7 crore from Rs 21,260 crore YoY.

Axis Bank | The bank reported sharply higher profit at Rs 2,160.15 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 1,112.17 crore in Q1FY21, net interest income increased to Rs 7,760.27 crore from Rs 6,985.31 crore YoY.

Vedanta | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 4,224 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 1,033 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 28,412 crore from Rs 15,973 crore YoY. The company will spend Rs 6,600 crore on BALCO smelter expansion.

DLF | The company reported profit at Rs 337.2 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 71.5 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,139.5 crore from Rs 548.6 crore YoY.

Tata Motors | The company reported loss at Rs 4,450.92 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 8,437.99 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 66,406.45 crore from Rs 31,983.06 crore YoY.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | Societe Generale sold 33,26,889 equity shares in the company at Rs 289.33 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Lasa Supergenerics | BNP Enterprises sold 7,91,288 equity shares in the company at at Rs 74.09 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Matrimony.Com | Hill Fort India Fund LP acquired 2,36,373 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,110.67 per share on the NSE, and 2,03,627 equity shares at Rs 1,110.31 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Himadri Speciality Chemical | BC India Investments sold 50 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 52.75 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 121.08 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 110.83 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 789.99 crore from Rs 648.59 crore YoY.

Prataap Snacks | The commercial production at newly set up unit at Howrah, West Bengal, commenced on July 26. The unit has been set up for production of extruded snacks, pellets and other snacks with a capacity of about 6,000 MT per annum.

Balkrishna Industries | HDFC Asset Management Company sold 2 percent stake in the company via open market transaction on July 23, reducing shareholding to 3.99 percent from 5.99 percent earlier.

Biocon | Biocon Biologics partnered with US-based Adagio Therapeutics to advance antibody for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19.