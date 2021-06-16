MARKET NEWS

Buzzing Stocks: LIC Housing Finance, Lupin, Wipro and other stocks in news today

Stocks In News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

June 16, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST
Results on June 16: RITES, Asahi India Glass, CESC, Commercial Syn Bags, DIC India, Kakatiya Cement Sugar, Manaksia Steels, Nureca, Pritika Auto Industries, Somany Ceramics, and Welspun Enterprises.
LIC Housing Finance: The company reported lower standalone profit at Rs 398.92 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 421.43 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 4,967.69 crore from Rs 4,920.17 crore YoY.
Lupin: Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired 2.019% stake in Lupin via open market transaction, raising stake to 6.629% from 4.61%.
Wipro: The company collaborated with Aachen, Germany headquartered FEV to open Innovation Lab for developing Software Defined Vehicles. The company expanded partnership with Levi Strauss & Co. to support digital commerce.
Kolte-Patil Developers: Pabrai Investments Funds sold 2.1% stake in the company via open market transaction, reducing stake to 4.89% from 7% earlier.
Globus Spirits: Templeton Strategic Emerging Markets Fund IV LDC sold 2.36 lakh equity shares in Globus Spirits at Rs 430.18 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Jagran Prakashan: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund sold 16,17,687 equity shares in Jagran Prakashan at Rs 61.79 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Zee Learn: Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte - ODI sold 40,18,490 equity shares in Zee Learn at Rs 18.69 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Newgen Software Technologies: Promoters sold 10.57% stake in Newgen to a group of institutional investors.
KPI Global Infrastructure: The company signed new long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Polycab India, Vadodara for sale of 5.70 MW solar power for their different units for a period of 20 years under Independent Power Producer (IPP) business vertical.
Hindustan Organic Chemicals: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 7.5 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 20.39 crore in Q4FY20, revenue increased to Rs 110.55 crore from Rs 92.75 crore YoY.
ISGEC Heavy Engineering: ICRA assigned credit rating for Rs 570 crore limit of line of credit to Isgec Hitachi Zosen, a subsidiary and joint venture company of Isgec Heavy Engineering.
Manaksia: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 3.78 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 16.9 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 233.8 crore from Rs 226.44 crore YoY.
Flexituff Ventures International: The company reported loss at Rs 1.33 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 7.82 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 265.5 crore from Rs 178.35 crore YoY.
first published: Jun 16, 2021 07:28 am

