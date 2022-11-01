Buzzing Stocks | Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, and others in news today

Sandip Das

: Sun Pharma to be in focus ahead of September FY23 quarter earnings on November 1. Others to declare their financial performance for the September quarter on Tuesday include Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Tech Mahindra, UPL, Punjab National Bank, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Karnataka Bank, LIC Housing Finance, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, CMS Info Systems, Dhanuka Agritech, JK Tyre & Industries, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Macrotech Developers, Tata Investment Corporation, Varun Beverages, Voltas, and Whirlpool of India.: L&T consolidated PAT spiked 22.5% to Rs 2,229 crore as consolidated revenue surged 23% to Rs 42,763 crore on the back of execution tailwinds in the infrastructure projects segment and sustained growth momentum in the IT and TS portfolio. The company won orders worth Rs 51,914 crore at the group level during the quarter, an on-year growth of 23%. The consolidated order book of the group was at Rs 372,381 crore as of September-end.: The company reported an 87% YoY decline in consolidated PAT at Rs 1,514 crore as revenue remained flat at Rs 59,878 crore. Concerns about slowdown in key economies, persisting geopolitical issues, coupled with seasonal factors, led to a volatile operating environment. Sequentially, the profit declined 80%. Production for the quarter was down 3% on-year and deliveries were down 2%. EBITDA per tonne tanked 60 percent on-year and QoQ to Rs 8,673 crore.: The lubricants company reported a flat growth in its PAT of Rs 187 crore, while the revenues rose 4% to Rs 1,121 crore. The performance was impacted by forex pressures and inflationary pressures, leading to rising costs of additives and base oil.: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc (USA) launched Fingolimod capsules, 0.5 mg, the generic version of Gilenya1 Capsules, 0.5 mg, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ended September 2022, the Gilenya Capsules, 0.5 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $1.8 billion.: The company announced a 212% on-year growth in its net profit to Rs 289 crore as compared to Rs 93 crore a year ago. The standalone revenue was up 73% to Rs 1,389 crore and was aided by doubling of its inorganic chemicals business, the revenue for which grew by 98% on year to Rs 1,130 crore. EBITDA was up 159% on year to Rs 442 crore.: The small finance bank recorded profit at Rs 116 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, increasing 183% YoY. Net interest income for Q2FY23 at Rs 610 crore increased by 26% YoY. Gross advances at Rs 22,779 crore as of September FY23 grew by 20% YoY and disbursement at Rs 3,845 crore increased 22% YoY.: The company has received a Letter of Award of Rs 230.2 crore from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company under its EPC division. The project will be completed within the next 12-18 months.: The company has recorded a 23% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 97.6 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, supported partly by other income and top line. Revenue from operations grew by 25% YoY to Rs 695.4 crore for the quarter.: The auto component manufacturer reported a 156% YoY surge in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 8.9 crore as compared to Rs 3.5 crore reported a year ago. The standalone revenues for the quarter came in at Rs 571 crore, a growth of 24% on year. The growth was aided by higher capacity utilisation, lower operational costs, falling commodity prices and consistent volumes. Sequentially the standalone PAT was up 15.4% and revenue 4.85%.: Data Patterns reported a growth of 63% in PAT to Rs 21 crore aided by the decline in operating costs which resulted in a 47% in the company’s EBITDA. The total revenue grew 51% to Rs 90 crore. The company has Rs 884 crore worth of orders in hand.