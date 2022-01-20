MARKET NEWS

Buzzing Stocks: Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Bajaj Auto, Tata Communications, and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST
Results Today | Hindustan Unilever, Biocon, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Havells India, Persistent Systems, PNB Housing Finance, Agro Tech Foods, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Century Textiles & Industries, Container Corporation Of India, Cyient, Datamatics Global Services, Hatsun Agro Product, Lyka Labs, Bank Of Maharashtra, Mphasis, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Sasken Technologies, Shoppers Stop, South Indian Bank, Vimta Labs and VST Industries are going to announce their numbers on January 20.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Q3 | The company's profit rose 11 percent at Rs 612.5 crore versus Rs 551.1 crore and rupee revenue was up 9.8 percent at Rs 4,137.6 crore versus Rs 3,767 crore, QoQ.
Bajaj Auto Q3 | The company reports 22 percent YoY decline in net profit at Rs 1,214.19 crore in quarter ended December 2021 against Rs 1,556.28 crore, while total revenues from operations rose 1.25 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 9,021.65 crore against Rs 8,909.88 crore
Tata Communications Q3 | The company's net profit down 7 percent at Rs 395.21 crore against Rs 425.38 crore and revenue was up at Rs 4,184.89 crore versus Rs 4,174.02 crore, QoQ.
TVS Motor Company | The company announced the launch of its motorcycle TVS Star HLX 150 disc variant in Egypt.
Marico | CRISIL Ratings has reaffirmed CRISIL AAA/Stable and CRISIL A1+ rating to the long-term bank loan facilities and short-term bank loan facilities of the company
Rallis India Q3 | The company reports 30 percent fall in consolidated net profit of Rs 39.56 crore versus Rs 56.49 crore and revenue was down 13 percent at Rs 628.08 crore aainst Rs 727.80 crore, QoQ.
Nandan Denim | ICRA has upgrades the long term rating to ICRA BBB/positive from ICRA BBB-/stable and Short term rating upgraded to ICRA A3+ from ICRA A3
Dhunseri Tea & Industries | The company has entered into an agreement for sale with M/s. Warren Tea Limited for acquisition of Balijan North Tea Estate
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries | CARE Ratings has reaffirmed the rating for the long-term bank facilities of the company as CARE A- while revising Outlook to "Stable" and also reaffirmed rating for the short-term bank facilities as CARE A2+.
HCL Technologies | The company appoints Prabhakar Appana as Senior Vice President and the Global Head of its AWS Ecosystem Business Unit.
Jet Airways | Kuldeep Sharma resigns as company secretary and compliance officer of the company
Aptech Q3 | The company's consolidated profit fell 76 percent to Rs 12.75 crore against Rs 7.23 crore, while revenue was up 43 percent at Rs 37.20 crore against Rs 25.91 crore, YoY.
Ceat Q3 | The company reports consolidated loss at Rs 20.18 crore versus profit Rs 132.34 crore, YoY
