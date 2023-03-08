Buzzing Stocks: Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Aeronautics, GAIL India, others in news today

1/19

Larsen & Toubro: Larsen & Toubro bags contract worth Rs 3,100 crore for supply of three cadet training ships, from Defence Ministry. Ministry of Defence has signed Rs 3,100-crore contract with Larsen & Toubro for procurement of three cadet training ships. The ships will cater to the training of officer cadets at sea after their basic training to meet the future requirements of the Indian Navy. The ships will be indigenously designed, developed and constructed at L&T shipyard in Kattupalli, Chennai.Hindustan Aeronautics: Hindustan Aeronautics bags contract worth Rs 6,800 crore for supply of 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft for Indian Air Force. Ministry of Defence has signed contract with Hindustan Aeronautics for procurement of 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft at a cost of Rs 6,800 crore. The HTT-40 is a turbo prop aircraft possessing good low speed handling qualities and provides better training effectiveness. The aircraft will be supplied over a period of six years.GAIL India: GAIL India to consider dividend on March 13. The company says its board meeting is scheduled to be held on March 13 to consider the recommendation for payment of interim dividend for FY23. It has fixed a record date as March 21 for payment of interim dividend, if any.Power Grid Corporation of India: Power Grid Corporation of India get board approval for over Rs 4,000 crore investment in 2 projects. The electric services company has received board approval for investment of Rs 524 crore for Eastern Region Expansion Scheme-XXIX scheduled to be commissioned by November 2025, and Rs 3,546.94 crore related to transmission system for Kurnool Wind Energy Zone/Solar Energy Zone (AP) scheduled to be commissioned by November 2024.NMDC: NMDC appoints Vishwanath Suresh as director, The state-owned iron ore company has appointed Vishwanath Suresh as Director (Commercial) on the board for five years. Earlier, he was Executive Director at Steel Authority of India.Indraprastha Gas: Indraprastha Gas in JV with Genesis Gas Solutions to set up smart meter manufacturing plant. The company has signed joint venture agreement with Genesis Gas Solutions (subsidiary of Vikas Lifecare) to set up India's smart meter manufacturing plant with capital expenditure of Rs 110 crore. Initially this plant will have installed capacity to manufacture 1 million meters annually, and is planned to be operational by April 2024.PVR: PVR opens 11 screen multiplex in Chennai, taking total network to 1,674 screens in 114 cities. The multiplex chain operator has opened 11 screen multiplex in Phoenix Marketcity, Chennai. With this launch, merged entity now operates the largest multiplex network with 1,674 screens at 358 properties in 114 cities (India and Sri Lanka).Artson Engineering: Artson Engineering bags order for supply of pressure vessels from Tata Projects. The company has received purchase order for Rs 14.49 crore for supply of pressure vessels from Tata Projects. The contract is expected to be completed within 10 months.LGB Forge: LGB Forge's Chief Executive Officer A Kamal Basha resigns. A Kamal Basha has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the company due to personal reasons. The board has accepted his resignation and he has been relieved from his services from March 6.Ajanta Pharma: Ajanta Pharma to consider share buyback on March 10. The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled be held on March 10 to consider the proposal for buyback of the equity shares.KPI Green Energy: KPI Green Energy signs 20-year hybrid power purchase agreement for 1.845 MWAC capacity with Garrison Engineer. The company has signed a 20-year Hybrid Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 1.845 MWAC capacity with Garrison Engineer-based in Jamnagar under its independent power producer segment.NBCC India: NBCC bags three construction and development projects worth Rs 541 crore. The company has received three construction and development projects worth Rs 541 crore including development of new industrial estate in union territory of Jammu & Kashmir worth Rs 217.27 crore, and construction of Institute of Chemical Technology in Bhubaneswar worth Rs 300 crore.LTIMindtree: LTIMindtree opens new delivery center in Europe. The technology consulting and digital solutions company announced a new delivery center in Poland, as part of its strategy to expand presence in Eastern Europe. This new facility is the latest addition to the growing operations of LTIMindtree across Europe, where it serves over 75 clients.Wipro: Wipro opens Americas headquarters in New Jersey. The IT services company has opened Americas headquarters in New Jersey. Americas region contributes nearly 60% of company's global revenues. Wipro has about 20,500 employees located across US, Canada, and LATAM (Mexico and Brazil).RBL Bank: RBL Bank appoints Deepak Ruiya as deputy Chief Financial Officer. The private sector lender has elevated and appoined Deepak Ruiya as Deputy Chief Financial Officer, after untimely demise of Amrut Palan who had been serving as a Chief Financial Officer. Ruiya who held the position of Head-Financial Control, has been associated with the bank for the past 8 years.City Union Bank: City Union Bank appoints Kalyanaraman M as Chief Risk Officer. The bank has appointed Kalyanaraman M as Chief Risk Officer effective from April 1, 2023. He joined the bank in May 2021 in the rank of General Manager and is presently heading the credit monitoring, compliance audit and loan review department.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Sun Pharma completes acquisition of Concert Pharmaceuticals. The company has completed acquisition of biopharmaceutical company Concert Pharmaceuticals. Concert is developing deuruxolitinib, a novel, deuterated, oral JAK1/2 inhibitor, for potential treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata.Jaypee Infratech: NCLT approves resolution plan for Jaypee Infratech. National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the resolution plan of Suraksha Reality, and Lakshdeep Investments and Finance (resolution applicants) for Jaypee Infratech. The NCLT also passed order for reconciliation of amount of Rs 750 crore deposited by Jaiprakash Associates.G R Infraprojects: G R Infraprojects gets Completion Certificate for EPC project in Madhya Pradesh. The company has completed construction of eight lane access-controlled Expressway carriageway on EPC mode under Bharatmala Pariyojna in Madhya Pradesh. The Authority's Engineer has issued Completion Certificate for the said project and and has declared the said project fit for entry into commercial operation from February 20, 2023. The contract price for the said project was Rs 1,047 crore.