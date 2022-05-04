Buzzing Stocks | Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan Company, JSW Energy and others in news today

Results on May 4: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consumer Products, ABB India, Adani Green Energy will be in focus. Others include CarTrade Tech, Adani Total Gas, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Havells India, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, Deepak Nitrite, Laxmi Organic Industries, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Satin Creditcare Network, SIS, Oracle Financial Services Software, Rain Industries, EIH, IIFL Wealth Management, Aptech, Cigniti Technologies, and MAS Financial Services.

Godrej Properties: Reports net profit of Rs 260 crore. The Mumbai-based real estate company posted a profit of Rs 260.4 crore for the quarter ended March against loss of Rs 191.6 crore in the same period last year, with revenue rising 208 percent to Rs 1,331 crore. EBITDA stood strong at Rs 257.9 crore for the quarter against loss of Rs 154.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Titan Company: Net profit up seven percent. The jewellery-to-watch major clocked 7.2 percent year-on-year decline in standalone profit at Rs 491 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 with revenue rising two percent to Rs 7,276 crore amid partial lockdowns, volatility in gold prices and uncertainty in a fragile geo-political situation. At the operating level, EBITDA dropped 1.6 percent to Rs 782 crore and margin fell 40 basis points to 10.7 percent.

Ramkrishna Forgings: Reports 143 percent rise in net profit. The forging company reported 143 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 86.65 crore in the quarter ended March, with strong revenue growth of 32 percent at Rs 683.2 crore and EBITDA rising 41 percent to Rs 152 crore.

Adani Wilmar: Buys Kohinoor Brand from McCormick Switzerland. The packaged food FMCG company has acquired Kohinoor brand from McCormick Switzerland GMBH for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition would give Adani Wilmar exclusive rights to the Kohinoor basmati rice brand along with Ready to Cook, Ready to Eat curries and meals portfolio in India. Also it will strengthen the company's position in basmati rice business.

JSW Energy: Net profit jumped eight times. The power generation company recorded massive eight times year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 864.3 crore in the March quarter, with EBITDA climbing 79 percent to Rs 1,131.8 crore led by one-time reversal of provision due to tariff true-up order of the Karcham Wangtoo plant. Revenue during the quarter increased 55.5 percent to Rs 2,440.7 crore, with generation higher by 15 percent on greater long term sales.

Jindal Stainless: Reports 156 percent rise in net profit. The company clocked 156 percent year-on-year growth in March quarter profit at Rs 750 crore with EBITDA rising 55 percent to Rs 842 crore and revenue climbing 68 percent to Rs 6,564 crore. Domestic business contributed 68 percent to sales volumes, and exports' contribution stood at 32 percent in March quarter doubling from 16 percent in same period last year.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: Net profit rises 86 percent in March quarter. The pharma company registered 86 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 35.5 crore in March quarter, after non-recurring expenses of Rs 188 crore. Revenue grew 11 percent to Rs 1,415.7 crore during the period with US generics business increasing 17 percent and Indian branded segment rising 25 percent, but ex-US business dropped 19 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Net profit surges 301 percent to Rs 601 crore. It reported whopping 301 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 600.80 crore as reduction in gross stage three led to significant credit cost reversal. Net interest income for the quarter came in at Rs 1,531 crore, down one percent.

Welspun Corp: LIC buys shares. Life Insurance Corporation of India bought 75,000 shares in the company via open market transactions. With this, the shareholding by LIC has increased to 5.006 percent from 4.977 percent earlier.

Britannia Industries: Net profit rises five percent. The Wadia group food company registered five percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 378 crore for the quarter ended March, with revenue from operations rising 13.4 percent to Rs 3,550.5 crore and EBITDA increasing 8.8 percent to Rs 550 crore. It delivered mid-single digit volume growth during the quarter.

Power Grid Corporation of India: To buy stake of IL&FS Energy Development in Cross Border Power Transmission Co. The company has decided to acquire shareholding of IL&FS Energy Development Company (IEDCL) in Cross Border Power Transmission Company. CPTCL is a joint venture company where Power Grid and Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam hold 26 percent stake each, Nepal Electricity Authority has 10 percent stake and the rest 38 percent is held by IEDCL.

Astec Lifesciences: Net profit jumps 80 percent. The agrochemical active manufacturer clocked massive 80 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 43 crore driven by strong realisations in export markets and healthy volume growth in contract manufacturing. Revenue grew 58 percent to Rs 272 crore and EBITDA increased 82 percent to Rs 72 crore with 345 basis point improvement in margin.

Castrol India: Net profit up 21 percent. The automotive and industrial lubricants manufacturer reported 21 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 228.4 crore in the first quarter of the calendar year as revenue grew 13 percent to Rs 1,235.7 crore and operating income increased 19 percent to Rs 317.2 crore.

JBM Auto: Net profit surges 162 percent. The auto ancillary company clocked massive 162 percent year-on-year growth in March quarter consolidated profit at Rs 85.8 crore driven by strong topline and operating income. Revenue grew 44 percent to Rs 1,072 crore with strong growth in component and OEM (original equipment maker) segments.

Zuari Agro Chemicals: Shuts ammonia and urea plant. The company has shut down its ammonia and urea plants for annual maintenance effective May 1. The plants are expected to resume operations on May 21.

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company: CFO resigns. Hitesh Vora has resigned as chief financial officer and chief risk officer on account of personal reason. He will continue in his current position till August 2.

Voltas: In pact with Hong Kong based firm. The home appliances company has executed a joint venture agreement with Hong Kong-based Highly International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Highly (Group) Company. The company will do design, manufacturing, sale and service of inverter compressors for room air-conditioners, motors for inverter compressors, and their associated parts.

RITES: Signs pact with IIT Guwahati for promoting transport system in northeast. The transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. They will collaborate for improving infrastructure facilities and promoting a multimodal transport system in the northeast.

RailTel Corporation of India: Gets order from Madhya Pradesh government. The state-owned telecom infrastructure provider has received a work order from Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation. The company will act as a system integrator for expansion of SDC and establishment of disaster recovery centre. The work order is worth Rs 97.64 crore.

Seya Industries: Nippon Life India sells stake in Seya Industries. Nippon Life India Trustee sold 16,260 shares in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company has reduced to 3.31 from 3.37 percent.

Network18 Media and Investments: Net profit rises 58 percent. March quarter profit grew 58 percent to Rs 62 crore with operating revenue rising 14.6 percent to Rs 1,621 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal driven by movies business and advertising revenue growth. Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.