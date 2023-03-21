Buzzing Stocks | Kotak Mahindra Bank, PVR, RBL Bank and others in the news today

1/10 Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private sector lender has raised Rs 300 crore as it allotted 30,000 non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures, of the face value Rs 1 lakh each, on private placement basis.

2/10 RBL Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2.27 crore on RBL Bank for non-compliance with certain provisions on ‘Internal Ombudsman Scheme, 2018’, ‘Fair Practices Code for Lenders’, ‘Credit card operations of banks’, ‘Managing Risks and Code of Conduct in Outsourcing of Financial Services by banks’ and ‘Recovery agents engaged by banks’. This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance observed relating to the period FY19 to FY22.

3/10 RailTel Corporation of India: The Ministry of Railways has appointed Manoj Tandon as Director (projects, operation & maintenance) of RailTel Corporation of India, with effect from March 20.

4/10 PVR: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has acquired 6.41 lakh shares, SBI Mutual Fund bought 14.69 lakh shares and Societe Generale - ODI bought 3.28 lakh shares in the multiplex chain operator at an average price of Rs 1,559.35 per share, amounting in total to Rs 380.37 crore. However, foreign investor Berry Creek Investment was the seller in the deal, offloading entire 2.49% stake in the company.

5/10 HDFC Asset Management Company: SBI Mutual Fund has bought 47.33 lakh shares in the AMC via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,600 per share, amounting to Rs 757.4 crore. However, GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold 24.78 lakh shares in HDFC AMC at an average price of Rs 1,600.85 per share, amounting to Rs 396.83 crore.

6/10 Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has formed joint venture with Jakson Green for clean energy EPC projects globally. RVNL being an infrastructure giant and Jakson being into the renewable energy will cater to the need for giga scale EPC clean energy projects in MENA, CIS and AP AC countries.

7/10 Satin Creditcare Network: The board of directors of the company will meet on March 23 to consider the fund raising via non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

8/10 Dwarikesh Sugar Industries: The board has announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share (on face value Re 1 per share) for the financial year 2022-23. The interim dividend outgo will be Rs 37.66 crore. The record date for reckoning the shareholders who will be entitled to receive the said dividend will be March 31, 2023.

9/10 Shreyas Shipping & Logistics: SSL Godavari. The company has taken delivery of one container vessel M.V. SSL Godavari. This vessel is 2872 twenty-foot equivalent unit-TEU (35,538 DWT).