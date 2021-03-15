English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Watch ‘Why ETFs in your Asset Allocation’ by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund & Moneycontrol on March 15 at 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks | Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Titan, Sanco Industries, Asian Hotels

Jindal Saw, Bajaj Finance, IIFL Finance, SBI Card, Paras Petrofils, Atul, Ramco Industries, are also among the stocks in focus today.

Moneycontrol News
March 15, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank | The board of directors approved dividend on 8.10 percent non-convertible perpetual non-cumulative preference shares for FY21. The company's board at their meeting held on March 12, 20,21,
Kotak Mahindra Bank | The board of directors approved dividend on 8.10 percent non-convertible perpetual non-cumulative preference shares for FY21. The company's board at their meeting held on March 12, 20,21, "approved the payment of dividend on 1,00,00,00,000 Nos. 8.10% Non-Convertible Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares of face value of Rs. 5 each for the period commencing from April 1, 2020 till March 31, 2021, as per their terms of issue," the company said in a release to exchanges. The record date for the payment of this dividend has been fixed as March 19, 2021.
Titan | The company has completely exited from the joint venture (JV) with Montblanc India Retail Private Limited (MB India). MB India ceased to be an associate/JV company of Titan w.e.f March 12, 2021.
Titan | The company has completely exited from the joint venture (JV) with Montblanc India Retail Private Limited (MB India). MB India ceased to be an associate/JV company of Titan w.e.f March 12, 2021.
SBI_Card_SBICard
SBI Card | The board approved raising up to Rs 2,000 crore by issuing bonds.
Representative image
Bajaj Finance | The Debenture Allotment Committee of the company has allotted 300 secured redeemable non-convertibles debentures on a private placement basis.
Jindal Saw | Brickwork Ratings revalidated its rating as 'BWR AA/Stable' for bonds amounting to Rs 500 crores of the company.
Jindal Saw | Brickwork Ratings revalidated its rating as 'BWR AA/Stable' for the company's bonds amounting to Rs 500 crores.
JSW Steel | India Ratings and Research has reaffirmed the company's rating at 'AA' with outlook revised to 'Stable' from 'Negative'.
JSW Steel | India Ratings and Research has reaffirmed the company's rating at 'AA' with outlook revised to 'Stable' from 'Negative'.
IIFL Finance | The company will close its bond issue early on March 18 instead of March 23, 2021.
IIFL Finance | The company will close its bond issue earlier on March 18 instead of March 23, 2021.
Sanco Industries | The board allotted 6,64,000 equity shares at Rs 10 each fully paid up, pursuant to concersion of 6,64,000 warrants.
Sanco Industries | The board allotted 6,64,000 equity shares at Rs 10 each fully paid up, pursuant to conversion of 6,64,000 warrants.
Paras Petrofils | DiwakarAgrawal, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company, resigned with effect from close of business hours on March 10, 2021.
Paras Petrofils | DiwakarAgrawal, the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer, resigned with effect from close of business hours on March 10, 2021.
Atul | The company has formed Atul Lifescience Ltd (ALSL) as its wholly-owned subsidiary. It also acquired 100 percent shares of Atul Products Ltd (APL) from Atul Bio Space Ltd.
Atul | The company has formed Atul Lifescience Ltd (ALSL) as its wholly-owned subsidiary. It also acquired 100 percent shares of Atul Products Ltd (APL) from Atul Bio Space Ltd.
Ramco Industries | The company has informed the cxchange that the record date for the purpose of dividend is March 23, 2021.
Ramco Industries | The company has informed the exchanges that the record date for the purpose of dividend is March 23, 2021.
Asian Hotels | India Ratings has downgraded the credit rating for the bank facilities (term loan) availed by the company as 'IND BB+/Negative'.
Asian Hotels | India Ratings has downgraded the credit rating for the bank facilities (term loan) availed by the company as 'IND BB+/Negative'.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #Stocks in News #stocks in the news
first published: Mar 15, 2021 08:02 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.