Buzzing Stocks | Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Titan, Sanco Industries, Asian Hotels

Kotak Mahindra Bank | The board of directors approved dividend on 8.10 percent non-convertible perpetual non-cumulative preference shares for FY21. The company's board at their meeting held on March 12, 20,21, "approved the payment of dividend on 1,00,00,00,000 Nos. 8.10% Non-Convertible Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares of face value of Rs. 5 each for the period commencing from April 1, 2020 till March 31, 2021, as per their terms of issue," the company said in a release to exchanges. The record date for the payment of this dividend has been fixed as March 19, 2021.

Titan | The company has completely exited from the joint venture (JV) with Montblanc India Retail Private Limited (MB India). MB India ceased to be an associate/JV company of Titan w.e.f March 12, 2021.

SBI Card | The board approved raising up to Rs 2,000 crore by issuing bonds.

Bajaj Finance | The Debenture Allotment Committee of the company has allotted 300 secured redeemable non-convertibles debentures on a private placement basis.

Jindal Saw | Brickwork Ratings revalidated its rating as 'BWR AA/Stable' for the company's bonds amounting to Rs 500 crores.

JSW Steel | India Ratings and Research has reaffirmed the company's rating at 'AA' with outlook revised to 'Stable' from 'Negative'.

IIFL Finance | The company will close its bond issue earlier on March 18 instead of March 23, 2021.

Sanco Industries | The board allotted 6,64,000 equity shares at Rs 10 each fully paid up, pursuant to conversion of 6,64,000 warrants.

Paras Petrofils | DiwakarAgrawal, the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer, resigned with effect from close of business hours on March 10, 2021.

Atul | The company has formed Atul Lifescience Ltd (ALSL) as its wholly-owned subsidiary. It also acquired 100 percent shares of Atul Products Ltd (APL) from Atul Bio Space Ltd.

Ramco Industries | The company has informed the exchanges that the record date for the purpose of dividend is March 23, 2021.