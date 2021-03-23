Buzzing Stocks | KEC International, Jubilant Ingrevia, Maruti and others that will be in focus today

Bharat Petroleum Corporation | State-owned oil refinery and marketing company BPCL said its board has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of natural gas firm Bharat Gas Resources with itself. As Bharat Gas Resources is a wholly-owned subsidiary, BPCL is neither required to comply with the requirements laid under SEBI Master Circular nor required to obtain observation letter or no objection letter from the stock exchanges before filing the Scheme with MCA. The news came in after market hours on March 22 so the stock did not react to it. The stock closed 1.45 percent higher at Rs 439.35 on March 22. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 482.40 on March 2, 2021, and a low of Rs 252 on March 24, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 95,306.12 crore. In terms of technicals, the current rating by Moneycontrol on the stock is Neutral. The important support levels for the stock are placed at Rs 421.97-410.98, while resistance is placed at Rs 441.17-449.38, data from Moneycontrol.com showed.

KEC International | Global infrastructure EPC major, KEC International has secured new orders of Rs 1,429 crore across its various businesses. Its transmission & distribution division has secured orders worth Rs 701 crore for T&D projects from Power Grid Corporation of India and other customers in India, East Asia Pacific and the Americas, while railways, civil and cables divisions secured orders of Rs 366 crore, Rs 318 crore and Rs 44 crore, respectively, the company said in a filing to exchanges. The announcement was made after market hours on March 22 so the stock did not react to the news development. The stock closed 1.64 percent lower at Rs 447.3 on March 22. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 486.45 on March 3, 2021, and a low of Rs 154.50 on April 13, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 11,499.56 crore. In terms of technicals, the current rating by Moneycontrol on the stock is Neutral. The important support levels for the stock are placed at Rs 438.05-420.35, while resistance is placed at Rs 468.05-480.35, data from Moneycontrol.com showed.

Madhav Infra Projects | Madhav Infra has received contract for solar project from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation (GSECL) worth Rs 87.27 crore. The scope of work includes design, engineering, supply & procurement, construction and operation & maintenance of 20 MW solar PV grid-connected power plant at Jamnagar in Gujarat, the company said in a filing to exchanges. The contract period is 15 months from notice to proceeds. The news came in after market hours on March 22. The stock closed 2.84 percent higher at Rs 5.44 on March 22. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 9 on August 7, 2020, and a low of Rs 4.14 on November 18, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 139.39 crore. In terms of technicals, the current rating by Moneycontrol on the stock is Neutral. The important support levels for the stock are placed at Rs 5.13-4.97, while resistance is placed at Rs 5.50-5.71, data from Moneycontrol.com showed.

Jubilant Ingrevia | Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said persons acting in his concert have purchased 3,04,009 equity shares in Jubilant Ingrevia on March 19, resulting in an increase in total shareholding in the company to 99,33,809 equity shares (6.23 percent of total paid-up equity) of Jubilant Ingrevia. On February 15, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala received 96,29,800 equity shares of Jubilant Ingrevia (6.04 percent stake) in allotment consequent to the composite scheme of arrangement of Jubilant Pharmova (formerly known as Jubilant Life Sciences). The news came in after market hours on March 22. The stock closed 5 percent higher at Rs 284.80 on March 22. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 284.80 on March 22, 2021, and a low of Rs 245.45 on March 19, 2021. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 4,536.33 crore. In terms of technicals, the current rating by Moneycontrol on the stock is Neutral. The important support levels for the stock are placed at Rs 251.70-234.70, while resistance is placed at Rs 277.20-285.70, data from Moneycontrol.com showed.

Varroc Engineering | Varroc Engineering approved that the proposed fund raise by way of a qualified institutions placement of equity shares. The QIP issue opened on March 22. The floor price for the issue has been fixed at Rs 395.41 per equity share. The company approved the preliminary placement document dated March 22 together with the application form. The news came in after market hours on March 22. The stock closed 5.54 percent higher at Rs 406.95 on March 22. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 499.95 on February 9, 2021, and a low of Rs 119.20 on April 3, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 5,486.16 crore. In terms of technicals, the current rating by Moneycontrol on the stock is Neutral. The important support levels for the stock are placed at Rs 374.13-363.17, while resistance is placed at Rs 408.97-419.93, data from Moneycontrol.com showed.

Maruti Suzuki India | Country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India has increased vehicle prices with effect from April 2021. "Over the past year the cost of company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase in April, 2021," Maruti said in its BSE filing. The news came in after market hours on March 22. The stock closed 0.12 percent lower at Rs 7,103.20 on March 22. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 8,400 on January 13, 2021, and a low of Rs 4,002 on April 3, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 2,14,573.51 crore. In terms of technicals, the current rating by Moneycontrol on the stock is Neutral. The important support levels for the stock are placed at Rs 6,962.72-6,811.88, while resistance is placed at Rs 7,207.17-7,300.78, data from Moneycontrol.com showed.

Kolte-Patil Developers | Global investor Goldman Sachs India Fund sold 12,71,408 equity shares in Pune-based real estate developer Kolte-Patil Developers at a price of Rs 230.01 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed. However, Unifi Capital Private Limited - ISF acquired 4,40,000 equity shares and Unifi Capital Private Limited - BCAD bought 8,49,229 equity shares in the company at Rs 230 per share. The news came in after market hours on March 22. The stock closed 3.42 percent higher at Rs 236.15 on March 22. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 285.15 on January 8, 2021, and a low of Rs 103.10 on March 25, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 1,794.84 crore. In terms of technicals, the current rating by Moneycontrol on the stock is Neutral. The important support levels for the stock are placed at Rs 216.28-203.62, while resistance is placed at Rs 237.78-246.62, data from Moneycontrol.com showed.

Majesco | Vinod Aggarwal (HUF) acquired 2 lakh equity shares in Majesco at Rs 66.55 per share, Swetaben Hardik Shah bought 14 lakh equity shares and Urmila Doshi purchased 2 lakh shares at same price on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on March 22. The news came in after market hours on March 22. The stock closed 4.97 percent higher at Rs 66.55 on March 22. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 122.70 on March 3, 2021, and a low of Rs 2.05 on March 24, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 190.19 crore. In terms of technicals, the current rating by Moneycontrol on the stock is very Bearish, data from Moneycontrol.com showed.