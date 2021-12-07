Buzzing Stocks: RIL, Tata Motors, Karda Constructions, and others in news today

Reliance Industries: The company has raised USD 736 million in green loan to fund the acquisition of solar panel maker, REC Solar Holdings. This will be first such financing for the Mukesh Ambani-owned company. REC Solar is the borrower while Reliance New Energy Solar is the guarantor, according to media reports. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Karda Constructions | Eriska Investment Fund acquired 38 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 16.5 per share, the bulk deals data showed.

LG Balakrishnan & Brothers | Promoter Rajvirdhan V sold 1.65 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 492.97 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

MT Educare | Axis Bank sold 9,18,033 equity shares in the company at Rs 7.77 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

GSS Infotech | The company acquired 100 percent of 'farm to store' company Polimeraas with a combination of stock and cash.

Rain Industries | Pabrai Investment Funds bought 2.05 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, increasing shareholding to 8 percent from 5.95 percent earlier.

Indo Count Industries and GHCL | Indo count acquired home textile business of GHCL for Rs 576 crore.

Karnataka Bank | The bank partnered with Toyota Kirloskar Motor to extend retail vehicle finance support to its customers.

The Phoenix Mills | The company appointed Anuraag Srivastava, as the Chief Financial Officer.

HFCL | The company launched its qualified institutional placement issue on December 6, and approved floor price at Rs 72.33 per share.

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills | ICRA has upgraded the company's Long-Term rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and also upgraded the short-term rating to 'A3' from 'A4+'. The ratings have been removed from 'rating watch with negative implications' and Stable outlook was assigned on the long-term rating and short-term credit rating.

Wipro | The company and Celonis launched Supply Chain Command Center to help organisations drive supply-chain transformation.

Maithan Alloys | The company has successfully switched on one of its two furnaces for manufacturing of ferro-alloys and commercial production is expected later this month. The other furnace is expected to be switched on within the next 30 days.