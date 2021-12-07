MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks: RIL, Tata Motors, Karda Constructions, and others in news today

Stocks In News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
December 07, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST
Reliance Industries: The company has raised USD 736 million in green loan to fund the acquisition of solar panel maker, REC Solar Holdings. This will be first such financing for the Mukesh Ambani-owned company. REC Solar is the borrower while Reliance New Energy Solar is the guarantor, according to media reports. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Reliance Industries: The company has raised USD 736 million in green loan to fund the acquisition of solar panel maker, REC Solar Holdings. This will be first such financing for the Mukesh Ambani-owned company. REC Solar is the borrower while Reliance New Energy Solar is the guarantor, according to media reports. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Karda Constructions | Eriska Investment Fund acquired 38 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 16.5 per share on the, the bulk deals data showed.
Karda Constructions | Eriska Investment Fund acquired 38 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 16.5 per share, the bulk deals data showed.
LG Balakrishnan & Brothers | Promoter Rajvirdhan V sold 1.65 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 492.97 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
LG Balakrishnan & Brothers | Promoter Rajvirdhan V sold 1.65 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 492.97 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
MT Educare | Axis Bank sold 9,18,033 equity shares in the company at Rs 7.77 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
MT Educare | Axis Bank sold 9,18,033 equity shares in the company at Rs 7.77 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
GSS Infotech | The company acquired 100 percent of 'farm to store' company Polimeraas with a combination of stock and cash.
GSS Infotech | The company acquired 100 percent of 'farm to store' company Polimeraas with a combination of stock and cash.
Rain Industries | Pabrai Investment Funds bought 2.05 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, increasing shareholding to 8 percent from 5.95 percent earlier.
Rain Industries | Pabrai Investment Funds bought 2.05 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, increasing shareholding to 8 percent from 5.95 percent earlier.
Indo Count Industries and GHCL | Indo count acquired home textile business of GHCL for Rs 576 crore.
Indo Count Industries and GHCL | Indo count acquired home textile business of GHCL for Rs 576 crore.
Karnataka Bank | The bank partnered with Toyota Kirloskar Motor to extend retail vehicle finance support to its customers.
Karnataka Bank | The bank partnered with Toyota Kirloskar Motor to extend retail vehicle finance support to its customers.
The Phoenix Mills | The company appointed Anuraag Srivastava, as the Chief Financial Officer.
The Phoenix Mills | The company appointed Anuraag Srivastava, as the Chief Financial Officer.
HFCL | The company launched its qualified institutional placement issue on December 6, and approved floor price at Rs 72.33 per share.
HFCL | The company launched its qualified institutional placement issue on December 6, and approved floor price at Rs 72.33 per share.
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills | ICRA has upgraded the company's Long-Term rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and also upgraded the short-term rating to 'A3' from 'A4+'. The ratings have been removed from 'rating watch with negative implications' and Stable outlook was assigned on the long-term rating & short term credit rating.
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills | ICRA has upgraded the company's Long-Term rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and also upgraded the short-term rating to 'A3' from 'A4+'. The ratings have been removed from 'rating watch with negative implications' and Stable outlook was assigned on the long-term rating and short-term credit rating.
Wipro | The company and Celonis launched Supply Chain Command Center to help organizations drive supply-chain transformation.
Wipro | The company and Celonis launched Supply Chain Command Center to help organisations drive supply-chain transformation.
Maithan Alloys | The company has successfully switched on one of its two furnaces for manufacturing of ferro-alloys and commercial production is expected later this month. The other furnaces is expected to be switched on within the next 30 days.
Maithan Alloys | The company has successfully switched on one of its two furnaces for manufacturing of ferro-alloys and commercial production is expected later this month. The other furnace is expected to be switched on within the next 30 days.
Tata Motors | The company announced an increase in price in the range of 2.5 percent, will be implemented from January 1, 2022 and will be put into effect across segments – M&HCV, I&LCV, SCV and Bus, basis individual model and variant of the vehicle.
Tata Motors | The company announced an increase in price in the range of 2.5 percent, will be implemented from January 1, 2022, and will be put into effect across segments – M&HCV, I&LCV, SCV and bus, basis individual model and variant of the vehicle.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #stocks #Stocks in News
first published: Dec 7, 2021 07:09 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.