Buzzing Stocks: Escorts, Cipla, Phoenix Mills and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
November 16, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST
Representative image
Escorts: The company will increase the prices of its tractors effective November 21, and consider raising funds via debentures/QIP/rights issue on November 18.​
PHOENIX MILLS
Phoenix Mills: Canada Pension Plan Investment Boara through its entity CPP Investment Board Private Holdings (4) Inc to invest up to Rs 1,350 crore in multiple tranches in company's subsidiary Plutocrat Commercial Real Estate (PCREPL) against 49 percent stake.
Cipla: The company has been selected in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the Emerging Markets for 2021.
Glenmark Pharma: The company has made to Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index for the fourth consecutive year.
Representative image
IIFL Wealth Management: The company on November 18 to consider the offer and issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures upto Rs 250 crore on a private placement basis.
Capri Global Capital: Raj Kumar Ahuja resigned as Group Chief Financial Officer of the company.
Jump Networks | Harshawardhan Hanmant Sabale bought 5,95,312 equity shares in the company at Rs 7.37 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
PB Fintech | Capital Research and Management Co A/C New World Fund Inc bought 34,18,354 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,192.96 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Sirca Paint India | PGIM India Mutual Fund (PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund) bought 1,63,874 equity shares in the company at Rs 435.74 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
SJS Enterprises | Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio acquired 2,54,786 equity shares in the company at Rs 527.04 per share and SI Investments ## Broking Pvt Ltd purchased 3 lakh shares in the company at Rs 542.32 per share, however CREDIT Suisse Singapore Limited (ODI) sold 3,65,607 equity shares in the company at Rs 530.78 per share, and Rasmikantbhai A Thakkar offloaded 2,48,981 equity shares in the company at Rs 542 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Ritco Logistics | Barclays Securities India sold 1,24,800 equity shares in the company at Rs 46.36 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Sundaram-Clayton | Sundaram Finance Holdings sold 1.1 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 4,636, however, India Opportunities Growth Fund - Pinewood Strategy was the buyer for those shares at the same price on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
MSP Steel & Power | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 9.36 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 6.54 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 571.74 crore from Rs 445.74 crore YoY.
Sharika Enterprises | The company has received orders from Punjab Energy Development Agency for design, supply, installation and commissioning including 12 Watt LED based 500 solar lighting systems with 12.8-30Ah, Lithium Ferro Phosphate Battery with 5 years warranty amounting Rs 81.3 lakh.
Graphite India: ICRA reaffirmed the long term rating at AA+ and short term rating at A1+ for Rs 1,000 crore bank working capital facilities of the company. The outlook on the long-term rating is revised to Stable from Negative. ICRA assigned short-term rating at A1+ for Rs 300 crore commercial paper programe of the company.
Foods & Inns: The company has obtained approval from National Stock Exchange of India for listing of its equity shares on NSE's trading platform.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Nov 16, 2021 08:28 am

