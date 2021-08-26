Buzzing Stocks: Jubilant Pharmova, Kaveri Seed Company, Chemplast Sanmar and other stocks in news today

Sugar stocks: The central government on August 25 said that it had decided to increase the minimum price sugar mills pay to sugarcane growers by Rs 5 to Rs 290 per quintal for the next marketing year starting October.

Bharti Airtel: The company will consider capital raising options as Board of Directors meet on August 29.

Cipla: The company has partnered with Kemwell to foray into respiratory biosimilars space.

Kaveri Seed Company | The company approved the buyback of equity shares of up to Rs 120 crore at a price up to Rs 850 per share.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care | The company reported profit at Rs 48.98 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 69.21 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 786.6 crore from Rs 634.53 crore YoY. The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 80 per equity share (nominal value of Rs 10 each), for the financial year ended June 30, 2021.

BKM Industries | The company has sold 13,83,103 equity shares in BKM Industries via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 5.29 percent from 7.4 percent earlier.

LG Balakrishnan & Brothers | Promoter V Rajvirdhan sold 32,414 equity shares in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 7.02 percent from 7.13 percent earlier.

Chemplast Sanmar | SBI Fund Management acquired 53.07 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction, increasing shareholding to 8.25 percent from 4.89 percent earlier. Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) bought 29.56 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction, raising stake to 6.84 percent from 4.97 percent earlier.

Advik Laboratories | The company has cleared its entire outstanding loan with Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) pursuant to one-time settlement agreement entered into by the company with IOB.

Max Healthcare Institute | The company approved an additional investment of Rs 50 crore by way of subscription towards Rights Issue of equity shares of Alps Hospitals.

Capacite Infraproject | Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP sold 6,16,553 equity shares (0.9 percent) in the company at Rs 144.61 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

GSS Infotech | Investor Alin Ajaykumar Shah sold 1,95,964 equity shares (1.15 percent) in the company at Rs 63.32 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Hind Rectifiers | Cassini Partners LP bought 98,612 equity shares in the company (0.59 percent) at Rs 181.9 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Jubilant Pharmova | Rakesh Radheyshyam Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net bought 4.75 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 594.35 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed. Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala acquired 20 lakh equity shares and Rakesh Radheyshyam Jhunjhunwala bought 25 lakh shares in the company, but his firm Rare Enterprises sold 40.25 lakh equity shares at same price.

Olectra Greentech | Promoter entity Trinity Infraventures sold 10.8 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 0.22 percent from 1.53 percent earlier.