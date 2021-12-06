Buzzing Stocks | Jubilant Ingrevia, Karda Constructions, Redington India and others in news today

Jubilant Ingrevia: The company approved the buyback of 1,000, 7.90 percent secured rated listed redeemable non-convertible debentures of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 100 crore.

DCB Bank: The bank revised its Base Rate to 10.50 percent per annum from the earlier Base Rate of 10.64 percent per annum. The revised rates will be applicable with effect from December 6, 2021.

Aarti Industries: HDFC Asset Management Company sold 1,74,221 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on November 30, reducing shareholding to 3.04 percent from 3.09 percent earlier.

ABB India: The company completed the sale of the Dodge Business to Dodge Industrial India, an affiliate of RBC Bearings Incorporated (Dodge India).

Ugar Sugar Works: Labour Union at Ugar Khurd unit has withdrawn their strike.

Karda Constructions: Societe Generale acquired 36 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 16.65 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Kirloskar Oil Engines: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund India Taxshield Open bought 10 lakh shares and Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund India Prima Plus acquired 30 lakh shares in the company at Rs 180 per share, however, Nalanda India Equity Fund sold 22,28,570 equity shares and Nalanda India Fund offloaded 29,71,430 equity shares in the company at Rs 180.92 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Redington India: Marina IV (Singapore) Pte Limited sold 54.4 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 150.42 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Prataap Snacks: SBI Funds Management sold 9,948 equity shares in the company via open market transaction on December 1, reducing shareholding to 3.39 percent from 3.43 percent earlier.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: India Ratings & Research has upgraded the company's long-term issuer rating to 'AA' from 'AA-' and the outlook is stable.

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals: The company has restarted urea production in Plant - I (at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh), from December 1.

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals: The company approved sub-division of each equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into 5 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each subject to the approval of shareholders.

Centrum Capital: JBCG Advisory Services released a pledge on company's 40 lakh equity shares (0.96 percent).

Rushil Decor: The company's medium density fibre board manufacturing unit (MDF plant) at Chikmagalur, Karnataka, has again started the commercial operation partially. Further, it will start the regular commercial operation on or before December 6, 2021.