Buzzing Stocks: ITC, Tata Steel, SBI, Shree Cement and others in news today

Results on February 4 | Tata Steel, Shree Cement, Bank of India, InterGlobe Aviation, One 97 Communications, Siemens, Aditya Birla Fashion, Alkem Laboratories, Astral, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Birla Corporation, CMS Info Systems, City Union Bank, Devyani International, Godrej Agrovet, Jubilant Pharmova, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Minda Corporation, Monte Carlo Fashions, REC, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Thermax, Vadilal Industries, and Zee Learn will release quarterly earnings on February 4.

Results on February 5 | State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Aarti Industries, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Affle (India), Go Fashion (India), JK Cement, Parag Milk Foods, Selan Exploration Technology, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Uttam Sugar Mills will release quarterly earnings on February 5.

Lupin Q3: Net profit was up 24.5% at Rs 545.5 crore against Rs 438.3 crore (YoY). Revenue rose 3.6% at Rs 4,160.9 crore against Rs 4,017.4 crore (YoY). EBITDA was down 52.5% at Rs 369.8 crore against Rs 778.7 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin at 8.9% against 19.4% (YoY).

OnMobile Global | The company partnered with Dialog to launch the first mobile cloud gaming platform in Sri Lanka.

Ambika Cotton Mills | Vijay Kedia acquired 40,007 equity shares in the company at Rs 2,243.12 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Dhani Services | Nomura Singapore bought 1 crore equity shares in the company at Rs 153 per share, whereas Tamarind Capital Pte Ltd sold 4 crore equity shares at Rs 139.62 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Panacea Biotec | Serum Institute of India sold 3.58 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 278.15 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

India Pesticides | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 43.17 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 42.08 crore in Q2FY22, revenue jumped to Rs 190.03 crore from Rs 178.47 crore QoQ.

EIH | The company reported a consolidated profit at Rs 40.8 crore in Q3FY22 against loss of Rs 55.78 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 365.38 crore from Rs 179.16 crore YoY.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank | The bank posted higher profit at Rs 4.72 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 1.04 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 273.21 crore from Rs 234.46 crore YoY.

7NR Retail | The board of directors of the company, on February 19, to consider proposal of split of stock.

ITC | The company reported a sharply higher profit of Rs 4,156.20 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 3,687.88 crore in Q3FY21, revenue climbed to Rs 15,862.32 crore, from Rs 11,969 crore YoY.

SIS | The company reported higher profit at Rs 100.6 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 99 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 2,600.8 crore from Rs 2,357.5 crore YoY.