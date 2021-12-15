Buzzing Stocks: ITC, NLC India, Mold-Tek Packaging and other stocks in news today

ITC: The company's top management discussed taxation on cigarette business, demerger plans and the strategy for the FMCG business going ahead in its first-ever investor meet on December 14, said analysts. The company’s top management stressed that the health ministry makes regular recommendations annually, as it tried to allay concerns about higher taxation on its mainstay cigarettes business.

NLC India | The payment of principal amount of Rs 500 crore has been made on December 14 with respect to Commercial Paper.

Mold-Tek Packaging | The company launched QIP issue on December 14 and approved the floor price of Rs 722.40 per equity share for the QIP.

GR Infraprojects | The company said the project "Development of Purvanchal Expressway (Package-IV) from Sidhi Ganeshpur to Sansarpur in Uttar Pradesh on EPC basis" has been provisionally completed. Subsidiaries GR Amritsar Bathinda Highway Private Limited and GR Ludhiana Rupnagar Highway Private Limited have executed the concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India on December 14.

Tamilnadu PetroProducts | CARE upgraded credit rating on company's long-term bank facilities to A from A-, with stable outlook.