MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks: ITC, NLC India, Mold-Tek Packaging and other stocks in news today

Stocks In News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST
ITC: The company's top management discussed taxation on cigarette business, demerger plans and the strategy for the FMCG business going ahead in its first-ever investor meet on December 14, said analysts. The company’s top management stressed that the health ministry makes regular recommendations annually, as it tried to allay concerns about higher taxation on its mainstay cigarettes business.
ITC: The company's top management discussed taxation on cigarette business, demerger plans and the strategy for the FMCG business going ahead in its first-ever investor meet on December 14, said analysts. The company’s top management stressed that the health ministry makes regular recommendations annually, as it tried to allay concerns about higher taxation on its mainstay cigarettes business.
NLC India | The payment of principal amount of Rs 500 crore has been made on December 14 with respect to Commercial Paper.
NLC India | The payment of principal amount of Rs 500 crore has been made on December 14 with respect to Commercial Paper.
Mold-Tek Packaging | The company launched QIP issue on December 14 and approved the floor price of Rs 722.40 per equity share for the QIP.
Mold-Tek Packaging | The company launched QIP issue on December 14 and approved the floor price of Rs 722.40 per equity share for the QIP.
GR Infraprojects | The company said the project "Development of Purvanchal Expressway (Package-IV) from Sidhi Ganeshpur to Sansarpur in Uttar Pradesh on EPC basis" has been provisionally completed. Subsidiaries GR Amritsar Bathinda Highway Private Limited and GR Ludhiana Rupnagar Highway Private Limited have executed the concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India on December 14.
GR Infraprojects | The company said the project "Development of Purvanchal Expressway (Package-IV) from Sidhi Ganeshpur to Sansarpur in Uttar Pradesh on EPC basis" has been provisionally completed. Subsidiaries GR Amritsar Bathinda Highway Private Limited and GR Ludhiana Rupnagar Highway Private Limited have executed the concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India on December 14.
Tamilnadu PetroProducts | CARE upgraded credit rating on company's long term bank facilities to A from A-, with stable outlook.
Tamilnadu PetroProducts | CARE upgraded credit rating on company's long-term bank facilities to A from A-, with stable outlook.
Sandhar Technologies | The company has inaugurated its manufacturing facility at Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh for manufacturing of sheet metal components.
Sandhar Technologies | The company has inaugurated its manufacturing facility at Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh for manufacturing of sheet metal components.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #stocks #Stocks in News
first published: Dec 15, 2021 07:39 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.