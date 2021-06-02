Buzzing Stocks: ITC, Motherson Sumi, Hero MotoCorp and others that will be in focus today

Results on June 2: Motherson Sumi Systems, MTAR Technologies, Muthoot Finance, PVR, Burnpur Cement, Garodia Chemicals, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals, Lyka Labs, NRB Bearings, Octaware Technologies, Panacea Biotec, and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes.

ITC: The company reported lower standalone profit at Rs 3,748.4 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 3,797 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 13,294.66 crore from Rs 10,842.28 crore YoY.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: HDFC Mutual Fund acquired additional 24,62,680 equity shares in IRB Infrastructure at Rs 111.34 per share on the NSE. Silvertoss Shoppers net sold 32,74,750 equity shares at Rs 111.86 per share, the bulk deals data showed.

Hero MotoCorp: The world's largest motorcycles and scooters manufacturer sold 1,83,044 units of two-wheelers in May 2021, against 1,12,682 units sold in May 2020.

Eicher Motors: The company sold 27,294 motorcycles in May 2021, against 19,113 motorcycles sold in May 2020.

Route Mobile: The company announced an agreement with Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) – du, UAE's second integrated telecom service provider, by offering a turnkey solution using Route Mobile's Smart Messaging Hub. This enables du to launch a highly scalable revenue-generating messaging platform to enable A2P wholesale transit business.

Gujarat Gas: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 350.86 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 250.46 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 3,489.31 crore from Rs 2,722.17 crore YoY. The company approved the acquisition or transfer of city gas distribution business for Amritsar and Bhatinda Geographical Area as a going concern, on slump sale basis, from Gujarat State Petronet (GSP) for Rs 163.31 crore.

Emami Paper Mills: The company reported profit at Rs 47.28 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 31.05 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 411.38 crore from Rs 374.58 crore YoY.

NGL Fine Chem: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 13.83 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 0.2 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 71.77 crore from Rs 35.44 crore YoY.

Fineotex Chemical: The company approved raising of funds up to Rs 200 crore in one or more tranches.

NMDC: The company's production in May 2021 stood at 2.79 million tonnes, increasing from 2.29 million tonnes in May 2020, sales at 3.3 million tonnes increased from 2.55 million tonnes in the same period.