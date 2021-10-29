MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks: RIL, IRCTC, NDTV and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
October 29, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST
Results on October 29 | BPCL, Adani Power, Dr Reddy's Labs, Shree Cement, UPL, Vedanta, Adani Transmission, Apollo Tyres, Bandhan Bank, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Bharat Electronics, Cadila Healthcare, CARE Ratings, Castrol India, Chemplast Sanmar, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, LT Foods, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Dixon Technologies (India), Elecon Engineering, Emami, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Escorts, Exide Industries, GAIL (India), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Indigo Paints, JK Lakshmi Cement, JSW Energy, Kolte-Patil Developers, Neuland Laboratories, Oberoi Realty, REC, RPG Life Sciences, SAIL, Satin Creditcare Network, Sumitomo Chemical India, TTK Healthcare, Varun Beverages, VIP Industries, and Voltas will release September quarter earnings on October 29.
Results on October 29 | BPCL, Adani Power, Dr Reddy's Labs, Shree Cement, UPL, Vedanta, Adani Transmission, Apollo Tyres, Bandhan Bank, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Bharat Electronics, Cadila Healthcare, CARE Ratings, Castrol India, Chemplast Sanmar, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, LT Foods, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Dixon Technologies (India), Elecon Engineering, Emami, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Escorts, Exide Industries, GAIL (India), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Indigo Paints, JK Lakshmi Cement, JSW Energy, Kolte-Patil Developers, Neuland Laboratories, Oberoi Realty, REC, RPG Life Sciences, SAIL, Satin Creditcare Network, Sumitomo Chemical India, TTK Healthcare, Varun Beverages, VIP Industries, and Voltas will release September quarter earnings on October 29.
reliance industries
Reliance Industries: The company has fixed November 10 as the record date to determine holders of the partly paid-up equity shares for paying the second and final call. Holders of its partly paid shares will have to pay Rs 628.5 apiece during November 15-29, after which all the partly paid shares will get converted into regular stock of India's most valuable company. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
NDTV | Eriska Investment Fund sold entire shareholding of 28,51,894 equity shares in the company at Rs 79 per share, whereas Vikasa India EIF I Fund was the buyer for same number of shares at same price.
NDTV | Eriska Investment Fund sold its entire holding of 28,51,894 equity shares in the company at Rs 79 per share, whereas Vikasa India EIF I Fund was the buyer for same number of shares at same price.
KEC International | The company has bagged orders worth Rs 1,080 crore in the transmission and distribution business.
KEC International | The company has bagged orders worth Rs 1,080 crore in the transmission and distribution business.
Adani Total Gas | The company approved to raise up to $750 million via Medium Term Note Programme. The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 158.12 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 134.31 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 686.80 crore from Rs 441.16 crore YoY.
Adani Total Gas | The company approved to raise up to $750 million via Medium Term Note Programme. The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 158.12 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 134.31 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 686.80 crore from Rs 441.16 crore YoY.
AU Small Finance Bank | The bank reported lower profit at Rs 278.5 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 321.9 crore in Q2FY21, net interest income jumped to Rs 753.1 crore from Rs 560.6 crore YoY.
AU Small Finance Bank | The bank reported lower profit at Rs 278.5 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 321.9 crore in Q2FY21, net interest income jumped to Rs 753.1 crore from Rs 560.6 crore YoY.
Infosys | The company and global energy firm Bp agreed to develop and pilot an energy as a service (EaaS) solution, which will aim to help businesses improve the energy efficiency of infrastructure, and help meet their decarbonization goals.
Infosys | The company and global energy firm BP agreed to develop and pilot an energy as a service (EaaS) solution, which will aim to help businesses improve the energy efficiency of infrastructure, and help meet their decarbonization goals.
Wipro | The company and Oracle launched tollway transportation and billing solution.
Wipro | The company and Oracle launched tollway transportation and billing solution.
NTPC | The company reported lower standalone profit at Rs 3,211.9 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 3,504.8 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 28,329 crore from Rs 24,677.1 crore YoY.
NTPC | The company reported lower standalone profit at Rs 3,211.9 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 3,504.8 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 28,329 crore from Rs 24,677.1 crore YoY.
RBL Bank | The bank reported lower profit at Rs 30.8 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 144.2 crore in Q2FY21, net interest income fell to Rs 915.5 crore from Rs 932.1 crore YoY.
RBL Bank | The bank reported lower profit at Rs 30.8 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 144.2 crore in Q2FY21, net interest income fell to Rs 915.5 crore from Rs 932.1 crore YoY.
Tata Power Company | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 506 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 371 crore in Q2FY21, consolidated revenue rose to Rs 9,502 crore from Rs 8,428 crore YoY.
Tata Power Company | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 506 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 371 crore in Q2FY21, consolidated revenue rose to Rs 9,502 crore from Rs 8,428 crore YoY.
Subex | The company reported lower profit at Rs 4.82 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 12.25 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 86.3 crore from Rs 93.3 crore YoY.
Subex | The company reported lower profit at Rs 4.82 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 12.25 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 86.3 crore from Rs 93.3 crore YoY.
InterGlobe Aviation | The company posted loss of Rs 1,435.7 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 1,194.8 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 5,608 crore from Rs 2,741 crore YoY.
InterGlobe Aviation | The company posted loss of Rs 1,435.7 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 1,194.8 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 5,608 crore from Rs 2,741 crore YoY.
DLF | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 378.1 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 227.7 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 1,480.9 crore from Rs 1,609.8 crore YoY. (Image: Shutterstock)
DLF | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 378.1 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 227.7 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 1,480.9 crore from Rs 1,609.8 crore YoY. (Image: Shutterstock)
Blue Star | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 31.4 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 15.4 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,239.7 crore from Rs 902.1 crore YoY.
Blue Star | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 31.4 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 15.4 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,239.7 crore from Rs 902.1 crore YoY.
IRCTC | Railway Ministry asked the company to share the revenue earned from convenience fee collected by IRCTC in the ratio of 50 |50 with effect from November 1, 2021.
IRCTC | Railway Ministry asked the company to share the revenue earned from convenience fee collected by IRCTC in the ratio of 50 |50 with effect from November 1, 2021.
Welspun Corp | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 84.2 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 153.8 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,306.1 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 1,157.7 crore YoY. (Image: Welspun Corp)
Welspun Corp | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 84.2 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 153.8 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,306.1 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 1,157.7 crore YoY. (Image: Welspun Corp)
GHCL | The company reported higher profit at Rs 109 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 78 crore in the Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 987 crore from Rs 779 crore YoY. The board approved raising up to Rs 100 crore via non-convertible debentures.
GHCL | The company reported higher profit at Rs 109 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 78 crore in the Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 987 crore from Rs 779 crore YoY. The board approved raising up to Rs 100 crore via non-convertible debentures.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
first published: Oct 29, 2021 07:14 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.