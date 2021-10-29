Buzzing Stocks: RIL, IRCTC, NDTV and other stocks in news today

Results on October 29 | BPCL, Adani Power, Dr Reddy's Labs, Shree Cement, UPL, Vedanta, Adani Transmission, Apollo Tyres, Bandhan Bank, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Bharat Electronics, Cadila Healthcare, CARE Ratings, Castrol India, Chemplast Sanmar, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, LT Foods, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Dixon Technologies (India), Elecon Engineering, Emami, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Escorts, Exide Industries, GAIL (India), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Indigo Paints, JK Lakshmi Cement, JSW Energy, Kolte-Patil Developers, Neuland Laboratories, Oberoi Realty, REC, RPG Life Sciences, SAIL, Satin Creditcare Network, Sumitomo Chemical India, TTK Healthcare, Varun Beverages, VIP Industries, and Voltas will release September quarter earnings on October 29.

Reliance Industries: The company has fixed November 10 as the record date to determine holders of the partly paid-up equity shares for paying the second and final call. Holders of its partly paid shares will have to pay Rs 628.5 apiece during November 15-29, after which all the partly paid shares will get converted into regular stock of India's most valuable company. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

NDTV | Eriska Investment Fund sold its entire holding of 28,51,894 equity shares in the company at Rs 79 per share, whereas Vikasa India EIF I Fund was the buyer for same number of shares at same price.

KEC International | The company has bagged orders worth Rs 1,080 crore in the transmission and distribution business.

Adani Total Gas | The company approved to raise up to $750 million via Medium Term Note Programme. The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 158.12 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 134.31 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 686.80 crore from Rs 441.16 crore YoY.

AU Small Finance Bank | The bank reported lower profit at Rs 278.5 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 321.9 crore in Q2FY21, net interest income jumped to Rs 753.1 crore from Rs 560.6 crore YoY.

Infosys | The company and global energy firm BP agreed to develop and pilot an energy as a service (EaaS) solution, which will aim to help businesses improve the energy efficiency of infrastructure, and help meet their decarbonization goals.

Wipro | The company and Oracle launched tollway transportation and billing solution.

NTPC | The company reported lower standalone profit at Rs 3,211.9 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 3,504.8 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 28,329 crore from Rs 24,677.1 crore YoY.

RBL Bank | The bank reported lower profit at Rs 30.8 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 144.2 crore in Q2FY21, net interest income fell to Rs 915.5 crore from Rs 932.1 crore YoY.

Tata Power Company | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 506 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 371 crore in Q2FY21, consolidated revenue rose to Rs 9,502 crore from Rs 8,428 crore YoY.

Subex | The company reported lower profit at Rs 4.82 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 12.25 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 86.3 crore from Rs 93.3 crore YoY.

InterGlobe Aviation | The company posted loss of Rs 1,435.7 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 1,194.8 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 5,608 crore from Rs 2,741 crore YoY.

DLF | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 378.1 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 227.7 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 1,480.9 crore from Rs 1,609.8 crore YoY. (Image: Shutterstock)

Blue Star | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 31.4 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 15.4 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,239.7 crore from Rs 902.1 crore YoY.

IRCTC | Railway Ministry asked the company to share the revenue earned from convenience fee collected by IRCTC in the ratio of 50 |50 with effect from November 1, 2021.

Welspun Corp | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 84.2 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 153.8 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,306.1 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 1,157.7 crore YoY. (Image: Welspun Corp)