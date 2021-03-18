Buzzing Stocks | IRCTC, SBI Card and others that will be in focus today

IRCTC | Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation said there has been no major impact of termination of mobile catering contracts in the financial year 2020-21. "The impact, if any, will be reassessed on resumption of regular train services and subject to outcome of the ongoing litigation," it added. Earlier in March, IRCTC, following a directive of Ministry of Railways, terminated all existing contracts of mobile catering (currently kept in abeyance) involving scope of work of providing cooked food to passengers prepared from base kitchens. The stock closed 4.28 percent lower at Rs 1,821.60 on March 17. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,072.95 on March 9, 2021, and a low of Rs 774.85 on March 26, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 29,145.60 crore. In terms of technicals, the current rating by Moneycontrol on the stock is Neutral. The important support levels for the stock are placed at Rs 1,882.80-1,861.55, while resistance is placed at Rs 1,932.50-1,960.95, data from Moneycontrol.com showed.

SBI Card | CA Rover Holdings on March 17 divested 4.25 percent stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services for Rs 3,943 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, four crore shares of SBI Card were offloaded by CA Rover Holdings at an average price of Rs 985.98 apiece. This translates to a deal value of Rs 3,943.92 crore. CA Rover Holdings is a subsidiary of Carlyle Group. As per the company's shareholding pattern, CA Rover Holdings held 15.86 percent stake in SBI Card as a public shareholder at the end of December 2020. Private equity firm Carlyle sold the stake in the country’s second largest credit card firm for around $513 million, according to a deal term sheet viewed by Moneycontrol. The offer price range is Rs 981.80/share to Rs 1,022.10/share (the upper end reflecting a 3.94 percent discount to the closing price of Rs 1,022.1 on March 16), as per the term sheet. BofA Securities is the sole bookrunner to the transaction. Carlyle held 15.86 percent stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services at the end of trade on March 16, 2021. SBI Cards and Payment Services hit the markets in March 2020 with a mega $1.6 bn IPO. The stock closed at Rs 976.75, down Rs 45.35, or 4.44 percent. According to SWOT analysis, promoters are decreasing their shareholding with fall in quarterly revenue and net profit (YoY). Moneycontrol technical rating is neutral with moving averages and technical indicators being bearish.

Bharat Heavy Electricals | State-owned engineering firm BHEL said the company has emerged as the lowest bidder for Rs 10,800 crore fleet mode tender floated by Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) for the 6x700 MW Turbine Island package projects. With this, BHEL has retained its market leadership position of being the sole Indian supplier of nuclear steam turbines. The stock closed 7.05 percent lower at Rs 50.10 on March 17. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 56.50 on March 9, 2021, and a low of Rs 19.20 on March 25, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 17,445.14 crore. In terms of technicals, the current rating by Moneycontrol on the stock is Very Bullish. The important support levels for the stock are placed at Rs 52.87-51.83, while resistance is placed at Rs 55.57-57.23, data from Moneycontrol.com showed.

Satin Creditcare Network | Microfinance institution Satin Creditcare Network in its BSE filing said its promoters have reduced their pledge percentage from 8.90 percent as on July 16, 2020, to 3.09 percent as on March 16, 2021. The promoters hold 2,75,21,735 equity shares on a fully diluted basis in the company, out of which 8,50,000 equity shares are pledged, which amounts to 3.09 percent of their holding and 1.18 percent of total equity paid up capital of the company. The stock closed 4.95 percent lower at Rs 93.10 on March 17. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 126.08 on March 17, 2020, and a low of Rs 43.06 on May 20, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 517.60 crore. In terms of technicals, the current rating by Moneycontrol on the stock is bullish. The important support levels for the stock are placed at Rs 95.87-93.78, while resistance is placed at Rs 102.02-106.08, data from Moneycontrol.com showed.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys | Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys said ICRA has upgraded the credit rating on company's company's long term and short term loan facilities from the banks. "ICRA has upgraded its long term credit rating to 'A' from 'A-' with stable outlook, and short term credit rating to 'A1' from 'A2+'," the company said in its BSE filing. The stock closed 4.68 percent lower at Rs 441.75 on March 17. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 528.65 on February 24, 2021, and a low of Rs 92.00 on March 24, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 1,191.71 crore. In terms of technicals, the current rating by Moneycontrol on the stock is Neutral. The important support levels for the stock are placed at Rs 458.40-453.40, while resistance is placed at Rs 471.70-480, data from Moneycontrol.com showed.

Somany Ceramics | Somany Ceramics has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.40 per share, which is 120 percent higher compared to the face value of Rs 2 each, for the financial year 2020-21. The company said it had fixed March 25 as a record date for determining the entitlement of equity shareholders to receive interim dividend. The stock closed 0.72 percent lower at Rs 420.10 on March 17. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 460 on March 1, 2021, and a low of Rs 77 on March 25, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 1,780.36 crore. In terms of technicals, the current rating by Moneycontrol on the stock is Neutral. The important support levels for the stock are placed at Rs 414.55-406, while resistance is placed at Rs 432.10-441.10, data from Moneycontrol.com showed. (Image: somanyceramics.com)

Ashapura Minechem | Promoter Ashapura Industrial Finance has acquired 20,000 equity shares of Ashapura Minechem via open market transaction on March 16. As a result, the shareholding of promoter increased to 15.97 percent from 15.95 percent earlier. The stock closed 2.15 percent lower at Rs 116 on March 17. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 143 on January 8, 2021, and a low of Rs 18.70 on March 31, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 1,009.04 crore. In terms of technicals, the current rating by Moneycontrol on the stock is Neutral. The important support levels for the stock are placed at Rs 117.23-115.72, while resistance is placed at Rs 120.63-122.52, data from Moneycontrol.com showed. (Image: ashapura.com)

HFCL | Optical fiber cable manufacturer HFCL has bagged an order worth Rs 221.16 crore from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation. The contract is for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of telecommunication systems for Kanpur Metro (Corridor-I and Corridor-II) and Agra Metro (Corridor-I) project. The project is expected to be completed by 2023, said the company in its BSE filing. The stock closed 4.46 percent lower at Rs 26.75 on March 17. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 34.75 on January 15, 2021, and a low of Rs 8.15 on March 24, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 3,435.71 crore. In terms of technicals, the current rating by Moneycontrol on the stock is Neutral. The important support levels for the stock are placed at Rs 27.67-27.33, while resistance is placed at Rs 28.52-29.03, data from Moneycontrol.com showed. (Image: HFCL)