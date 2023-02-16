English
    Buzzing Stocks: InterGlobe Aviation, Shree Cement, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell today.

    Sandip Das
    February 16, 2023 / 06:22 AM IST
    Indigo
    InterGlobe Aviation: Shobha Gangwal, the wife of IndiGo co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal, will sell her 4 percent stake in the aviation company via a block deal, CNBC TV18 reported citing sources. Reportedly, the block deal has been launched for 1.56 crore shares. The total deal size is worth Rs 2,930 crore.
    Shree Cement: The cement company will start trading ex-dividend from February 16. It has announced an interim dividend of Rs 45 per share for FY23.
    Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals: Promoter entity Uttam Commercial has offloaded 1.66 lakh shares (0.04 percent stake) in the company via open market transactions on February 14. With this, its shareholding in Chambal reduced to 1.63 percent, from 1.67 percent earlier.
    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The company has signed non-binding MoUs with 9 companies including Aerospace Engineers, Dynatron, Keltron, Naval Group (France), Rolls-Royce Solutions GmbH, and Tunga Aerospace Industries, for segments like ship repair, commercial shipbuilding, ship-based drones, autonomous underwater vehicles and allied systems etc.
    Mishra Dhatu Nigam: MIDHANI has signed MoUs with 11 companies including HAL, Hindustan Shipyard, Micron Instruments, Bay Forge, and Welspun Speciality Steels, to expand its wins in the area of developing and manufacturing aerospace & naval materials, R&D, exports, healthcare and training.
    Ramco Systems: The company has signed digital transformation deal to automate and optimize business operations across the Philippine Airlines Group network.
    Jaiprakash Associates: The Competition Commission of India has approved acquisition of clinker, cement & power plants of Jaiprakash Associates by Dalmia Cement (Bharat). Dalmia Cement (Bharat) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat.
    Tanla Platforms: The company will launch Wisely ATP at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain on February 27, 2023. Wisely ATP is a global anti-phishing platform to protect citizens, trusted brands and digital economy.
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 06:22 am