Buzzing Stocks | Inox Green Energy, Keystone Realtors, M&M Financial Services and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

Inox Green Energy Services: Polus Global Fund exits Inox Green Energy Services; Elara India, Nomura Singapore, Yes Bank sell 2% shares. Foreign portfolio investor Polus Global Fund exited the wind power operation and maintenance services provider by selling entire 53.85 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 61.21 per share. Elara India Opportunities Fund sold 22.07 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 60.17 per share, Nomura Singapore offloaded 14.6 lakh shares at Rs 60.35 per share, and Yes Bank sold 23.07 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 61.01 per share, which in total was 2% of paid-up equity shares. However, ICM Finance bought 20.4 lakh shares in Inox Green at an average price of Rs 61.82 per share, and Pilot Consultants acquired 57.66 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 60.61 per share.Voltamp Transformers: Nippon India Mutual Fund picks nearly 3% stake in Voltamp Transformers. Nippon India Mutual Fund bought additional 3 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 2,650 per share, whereas Nalanda India Fund offloaded 4.2 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 2,651.56 per share. Nippon Life India already held 5.47% stake and Nalanda India Fund had 7.79% shareholding in the company as of September 2022.Keystone Realtors: Keystone Realtors shares to list on November 24. The real estate development company under 'Rustomjee' brand will debut on the BSE and NSE on November 24. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 541 per share.IIFL Wealth Management: General Atlantic Singapore Fund offloads 15.12% stake in IIFL Wealth Management. Investor General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd sold 15.12% stake in the company via off market transactions on November 22. With this, General Atlantic's shareholding in the company reduced to 5.84% from 20.96% earlier.HEG: Life Insurance Corporation of India offloads 2% stake in HEG. Life Insurance Corporation of India has offloaded more than 2% equity stake or 7.76 lakh shares in HEG via open market transactions. With this, LIC reduced its shareholding in the company to 4.84%, from 6.85% earlier.Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Life Insurance Corporation of India picks additional 2.01% stake in M&M Financial Services. Life Insurance Corporation of India bought additional 2.01% shares in M&M Financial Services via open market transactions, increasing the shareholding to 7.02% from 5.01% earlier.Can Fin Homes: Can Fin Homes to consider interim dividend in board meeting on November 28. The company said its board of directors will hold a meeting to consider a proposal for payment of 'interim dividend' for FY23, on November 28. They will also fix record date for payment of interim dividend, if any.HG Infra Engineering: HG Infra Engineering receives appointed date letter from Adani Road Transport for road project in Uttar Pradesh. The company has received a letter from Adani Road Transport regarding declaration of appointed date as November 3, by Authority for project in Uttar Pradesh. The company will execute civil and associated works on engineering procurement & construction basis for development of an access-controlled six lane road project in Uttar Pradesh on DBFOT (toll) basis under PPP. The project will be completed within 820 days from appointed date.Fino Payments Bank: Capri Global Holdings picks 1.58% stake in Fino Payments Bank. Investor Capri Global Holdings has picked 1.58% stake or 13.19 lakh shares in Fino Payments Bank via open market transactions. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 228.77 per share.