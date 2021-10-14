Buzzing Stocks: Infosys, Wipro, UltraTech Cement and other stocks in news today

Results on October 14: HCL Technologies, Indiabulls Real Estate, Benares Hotels, Century Textiles, Cyient, Den Networks, Ganesh Housing Corporation, GTPL Hathway, Inox Wind, Inox Wind Energy, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Radhe Developers, Superior Finlease, Vikas EcoTech, and Vikas Lifecare will release September 2021 quarter earnings on October 14.

Results on October 16: HDFC Bank, Avenue Supermarts, Aarnav Fashions, Artson Engineering, Infomedia Press, Sangam (India), and VR Woodart will release September 2021 quarter earnings on October 16.

Infosys: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 5,421 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 5,195 crore in Q1FY22, revenue jumped to Rs 29,602 crore from Rs 27,896 crore QoQ. Dollar revenue increased to $3,998 million from $3,782 million in the same period.

Lupin: The name of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala doesn’t appear in shareholding for the month of September 2021. In the quarter ended Jun’21, his stake stood at 1.6%.

Wipro: The company reported a 6.9% QoQ growth in IT services segment revenue at $2,580 million in Q2FY22, and its constant currency IT services segment revenue increased by 8.1% QoQ in the same period. It expects 2-4% growth in constant currency IT services segment revenue in Q3FY22.

Mindtree: The company's net profit increased by 16.2% to Rs 399 crore and revenue grew by 12.8 percent to Rs 2,586.2 crore in Q2FY22 on sequential basis. The dollar revenue at $350.1 million grew by 12.8 percent sequentially.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar: Ramlal Kanwarlal Jain sold 67,74,582 equity shares in the company at Rs 14.58 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Arvind: Okoworld Growing Markets 2.0 acquired 15,15,985 equity shares in the company at Rs 122.72 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Capital Trust: CARE has assigned the rating to the company as BBB- for the various borrowings.

UltraTech Cement: The company commissioned 1.2 mtpa cement capacity in October 2021, which will help the company to service the fast-growing cement demand in the Eastern markets.

Max Heights Infrastructure: The company has disposed off its stake of 11,99,800 shares constituting 59.99% at the rate of Rs 12.50 per share held in Maxheights Realtors (subsidiary company)

KEC International: The company has completed the acquisition of Spur Infrastructure and hence, Spur Infrastructure is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

DB Realty: Income Tax authorities carried out search and seizure operations at the premises of the company and key managerial personnels from October 7, 2021 upto October 12, 2021.

Hero MotoCorp: The company has introduced a range of new and exciting retail finance schemes for customers.

Dish TV India: The company's Board unanimously agreed that the extraordinary general meeting cannot be called, as proposed by Yes Bank.