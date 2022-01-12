MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks | Infosys, TCS, UltraTech Cement, Delta Corp and others in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST
Indiabulls Housing Finance
Results on January 12: Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Ind Bank Housing, KD Leisures, Kome-On Communication, NB Footwear, Pradhin, Roselabs Finance, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, and Virinchi will release quarterly earnings on January 12.
UltraTech Cement: The company announced commissioning of Line II of the Bara Grinding Unit in Uttar Pradesh, having cement capacity of two million tonnes per annum. Line I was earlier commissioned in January, 2020 and is already operating at a capacity utilisation in excess of 80%.
UltraTech Cement: The company announced commissioning of Line II of the Bara Grinding Unit in Uttar Pradesh, having cement capacity of two million tonnes per annum. Line I was earlier commissioned in January, 2020 and is already operating at a capacity utilisation in excess of 80%.
Representative image
Delta Corp: Board has approved the appointment of advisors, bankers and other intermediaries by subsidiary Gaussian Networks (GNPL), engaged in the online gaming business, to explore a potential public issue and listing of equity shares of GNPL. The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 70.38 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 1.28 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 247.22 crore from Rs 120.82 crore YoY.
TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS
Tata Consumer Products: The company approved appointment of Gharry Eccles as president- international business.
PI Industries
PI Industries: Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired 72,000 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on January 10, increasing shareholding to 5.03% from 4.98% earlier.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
first published: Jan 12, 2022 08:44 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.