Buzzing Stocks | Infosys, TCS, UltraTech Cement, Delta Corp and others in news today

Results on January 12: Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Ind Bank Housing, KD Leisures, Kome-On Communication, NB Footwear, Pradhin, Roselabs Finance, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, and Virinchi will release quarterly earnings on January 12.

UltraTech Cement: The company announced commissioning of Line II of the Bara Grinding Unit in Uttar Pradesh, having cement capacity of two million tonnes per annum. Line I was earlier commissioned in January, 2020 and is already operating at a capacity utilisation in excess of 80%.

Delta Corp: Board has approved the appointment of advisors, bankers and other intermediaries by subsidiary Gaussian Networks (GNPL), engaged in the online gaming business, to explore a potential public issue and listing of equity shares of GNPL. The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 70.38 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 1.28 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 247.22 crore from Rs 120.82 crore YoY.

Tata Consumer Products: The company approved appointment of Gharry Eccles as president- international business.