Buzzing Stocks: Infosys, SBI, Hero Moto, Easy Trip Planners and other stocks in news today

Banks stocks in focus | The Union Cabinet approved a government guarantee of up to Rs 30,600 crore for security receipts to be issued by National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL).

Biocon: The Board of Directors of Biocon Biologics Limited (BBL), a material subsidiary of Biocon approved the merger of Covidshield Technologies Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serum Institute Life Sciences Private Limited into BBL.

TVS Motor Company: The company announced a partnership with EGO Movement as a majority shareholder, in an all-cash deal through its Singapore Subsidiary TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

Antony Waste Handling Cell | Cambridge (Mauritius) sold 2,34,926 equity shares in the company at Rs 415.11 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Easy Trip Planners | WHV-EAM International Small Cap Equity Fund acquired 9,11,688 equity shares in the company at Rs 606.84 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Kotak Mahindra Group has acquired vehicle financing portfolio of Volkswagen Finance.

IIFL Finance | CDC Group Plc sold 50 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 295.47 per share on the NSE and 1 crore shares at Rs 294.52 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Zeal Aqua | TCG Funds Fund 1 sold 74,201 equity shares in the company at Rs 84 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Gyscoal Alloys | Sampati Securities sold 18.9 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction on September 15, reducing shareholding to 10.679 percent from 11.873 percent earlier.

Karda Constructions | Naresh Jagumal Karda & Others sold 28 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction on September 13, reducing shareholding to 53.10 percent from 53.55 percent earlier.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries | Promoter Anuj Narayandas Rathi karta - Anuj Narayandas Rathi HUF sold 0.82 percent stake in the company via open market transaction.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | The company approved the floor price for the issue of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) at Rs 231.48 per FCCB and the opening of the issue on September 16.

Infosys | Frost Bank selected Infosys as strategic partner to launch new mortgage loan product offering.

Ami Organics | As per latest shareholding pattern post IPO, promoter hold 41.05 percent stake and the remaining is held by public shareholders including Plutus Wealth Management LLP (1.44 percent), Malabar India Fund (2 percent) and SBI MF (1.12 percent).

Hero MotoCorp | The company will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from September 20, 2021, which will offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices.

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises | CDSCO Cosara Diagnostics (a joint venture company of Synbiotics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises and Co-Diagnostics Inc, USA) received regulatory approval from (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) to manufacture and sell SARAGENE dengue test kit.