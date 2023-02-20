Buzzing Stocks: Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Marico and others in news today

1/8

: The country's second largest IT services company has appointed Shaji Mathew as the group head of human resources with effect from March 22, 2023. Shaji will be taking over from Krish Shankar who retires on March 21, 2023.: The company has received the provisional completion certificate for a road project in Rajasthan, which comprises upgrading to two lane with paved shoulder from Kundal to Jhadol. It has been provisionally declared fit for entry into operation on August 24, 2021.: The FMCG major said its board members will on February 27 consider a proposal for declaration of interim equity dividend, if any, for the financial year 2022-23.: Automotive components manufacturer Minda Corporation has acquired 15.7% stake or 1.91 crore equity shares in Pricol, the automotive technology and precision engineered solutions company, via open market transactions. Minda bought 1.44 crore shares in Pricol at an average price of Rs 209 per share, and another 46.49 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 208.93 per share. As per the bulk deals data available on exchanges, there were 10 selling shareholders and they offloaded total 1.43 crore shares or 11.75% stake in Pricol at average price of Rs 209 per share, amounting to around Rs 299.45 crore.: The FMCG giant has signed an agreement for sale of its atta and salt business carried out under the brands Annapurna and Captain Cook, for Rs 60.4 crore, to Uma Global Foods Pte Ltd and Uma Consumer Products, which are subsidiaries of Reactivate Brands International, a Singapore-headquartered company and an affiliate of CSAW Aqbator Pte Ltd. (Singapore). CSAW is focused on acquiring and scaling up food brands to promote affordable wellness. The transaction involves distribution support by HUL to provide transitionary support for a period of 24 months.: Norges Bank on account of the Government Pension Fund Global has bought 9.02 lakh shares or 0.81% stake in Prince Pipes via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 585 per share. However, promoters Vipul Jayant Chheda and Parag Jayant Chheda have sold 21.5 lakh shares or 1.94% stake in the company at same average price.: The infrastructure EPC major has received orders worth Rs 3,023 crore under its civil, cables and transmission & distribution segments. With these orders, its YTD order intake stands at a record level of over Rs 18,500 crore, a growth of over 30% YoY.: The company has secured a new EPC work of Rs 76.08 crore for provision of EI based automatic signaling with continuous track circuiting and other associated works. This is along with suitable indoor alterations in electronic interlocking /RRI/PI stations enroute in Dhaulpur- Gwalior section of Jhansi division of North Central Railway.