Buzzing Stocks: Infosys, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Zydus and others in news today

1/16

Infosys: The country's second largest IT services exporter has recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 6,128 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, down 7% sequentially as revenue declined 2.3% QoQ to Rs 37,441 crore and EBIT dropped 4.3% to Rs 7,877 crore. EBIT margin fell by 50 bps sequentially to 21% for the quarter. Revenue in dollar terms slipped 2.2% to $4,554 million and in constant currency terms, revenue was down 3.2%. Infosys expects revenue to grow 4-7% in FY24 and EBIT margin in the range of 20-22% for the year.

2/16

HDFC Bank: The Bank has reported a 21 percent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,594.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The private lender posted a 20.3 percent YoY growth in consolidated net revenue to Rs 34,552.8 crore during the quarter, against Rs 28,733.9 crore recorded during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

3/16

Tata Motors: The Tata Group company will marginally increase the price of its passenger vehicles from May 1. The weighted average increase will be 0.6%, depending on the variant and model. It has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes and rise in overall input costs and is hence compelled to pass on some proportion through this hike.

4/16

Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection. Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection is indicated to improve hemodynamic status in patients in distributive shock and shock due to reduced cardiac output and for treatment of bronchospasm occurring during anaesthesia.

5/16

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund is likely to sell 5.65% stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises via block deals, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources. The offer price for offloading the shares by Oppenheimer is in the range of Rs 199.80-208.15 per share, taking the total offer size of Invesco's stake sale to around Rs 1,130 crore.

6/16

Max Healthcare Institute: The company has acquired additional 34% stake in Eqova Healthcare for Rs 68.86 crore. With this, the company now holds 60% equity stake in Eqova which has exclusive rights to aid development of and provide medical, healthcare and allied services to the hospital being setup by Nirogi Charitable and Medical Research Trust.

7/16

GTPL Hathway: The digital cable TV services provider has posted consolidated loss of Rs 11.7 crore for quarter ended March FY23, against profit at Rs 54.4 crore in same period last year. Consolidated revenue grew by 12.2% YoY to Rs 692.4 crore in Q4FY23, with digital cable TV revenue rising 2% YoY to Rs 275.3 crore and broadband revenue increasing 14% to Rs 124.6 crore for the quarter. On the operating front, consolidated EBITDA dropped 21.2% YoY to Rs 102 crore with margin declining 624 bps to 14.73% for the quarter.

8/16

Gujarat State Petronet: Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation has nominated Milind Torawane, IAS as the Joint Managing Director on the board of directors of GSPL. Milind Torawane is working as an Additional Director and Joint Managing Director with effect from April 10.

9/16

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The board has approved the issuance of 10,000 non-convertible debentures (STRPP I) having face value of Rs 1 lakh each, amounting to Rs 75 crore with a green shoe option up to Rs 25 crore on private placement basis; and 10,000 non-convertible debentures (STRPP II) having face value of Rs 1 lakh each amounting to Rs 100 crore on partly paid-up and private placement basis.

10/16

Torrent Power: Lalit Malik has resigned as the chief financial officer of the power company with effect from April 13. The board of directors have approved the appointment of Saurabh Mashruwala as the CFO with effect from April 14. Torrent Power has signed a share subscription and shareholders' agreement with Automotive Axles and Torrent Saurya Urja 3 Private Limited (TSU3PL), for offtake of solar power electricity generated from the project of TSU3PL to the production unit of Automotive Axles at Hootagalli Industrial Area, in Mysore.

11/16

Vivanta Industries: The company has received work orders worth $5 million for establishing the electrical vehicle charging & manufacturing unit in Delaware, USA. The plant will be established in 18-24 months & the software will be developed in 6-12 months from the date of receipt of order (Memorandum of Understanding). The company is expecting to reach sales worth approximately $10 million and above after establishing the project.

12/16

HCL Technologies: Anand Birje has resigned as the head of digital business services at HCL Technologies. His term ends on May 5.

13/16

Dilip Buildcon: The company has incorporated two new SPV companies as a wholly owned subsidiary - Bengaluru-Vijayawada Expressway Package-1 Limited and Bengaluru-Vijayawada Expressway Package-4 Limited for development of six-lane access controlled greenfield highway from Kodur to Vanavolu (worth Rs 599.5 crore), and from Odulapalle to Nallacheruvu-palli (worth Rs 774.1 crore) Bengaluru – Vijayawada Economic Corridor on HAM Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I in Andhra Pradesh (Package 1 and Package 4).

14/16

Gokul Agro Resources: Ashutosh Bhambhani has resigned as a whole-time director of the company with effect from April 13. Bhambhani has resigned due to personal reasons.

15/16

Sarda Energy Minerals: After inspection, the Indian Bureau of Mines has revoked the order for suspending the mining operations at the company’s iron ore mines with immediate effect. On March 30 this year, Indian Bureau of Mines had ordered the company to suspend mining operation due to some deficiencies / deviation from mining plan.

16/16

Bosch: Filiz Albrecht has resigned as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the company, with effect from April 15.

Rakesh Patil