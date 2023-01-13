Buzzing Stocks | Infosys, HCL Technologies, Rail Vikas Nigam, and others in news today

1/10

: The IT services company clocked a 9.4% QoQ growth in profit at Rs 6,586 crore and revenue grew by 4.9% to Rs 38,318 crore, beating analysts' expectations. Revenue in dollar terms increased 2.3% QoQ to $4,659 million and constant currency revenue growth at 2.4% QoQ for Q3FY23. The company raised its FY23 revenue growth guidance, in constant currency terms, to 16-16.5%, from 15-16% earlier, and EBIT margin guidance remains unchanged at 21-22%.: The IT company reported better-than-expected earnings for Q3FY23. It clocked a 17.4% QoQ growth in Q3FY23 profit at Rs 4,096 crore and revenue increased by 8.2% to Rs 26,700 crore. Revenue in dollar terms grew 5.3% sequentially to $3,244 million with constant currency revenue growth at 5% for the quarter. Total contract value was down 1.6% sequentially to $2,347 million, while the IT attrition rate dropped to 21.7% from 23.80% during the same period. The company revised its full-year constant currency revenue growth forecast to 13.5-14% from 13.5-14.5% earlier and also lowered the EBIT margin guidance to 18-18.5% from 18-19% earlier.: Wipro to be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on January 13. Wipro, L&T Finance Holdings, Aditya Birla Money, Just Dial, The Anup Engineering, Choice International, Ganesh Housing Corporation, and Rajnish Wellness will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on January 13.: HDFC Bank to be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on January 14. HDFC Bank, Avenue Supermarts, Infomedia Press, Nouveau Global Ventures, and ZF Steering Gear will be in focus ahead of quarterly eranings on January 14.: The company has completed acquisition of 100 percent shareholding in Sunflame Enterprises for Rs 680.33 crore. Out of the total consideration, Rs 25 crore will be paid by the company to the selling shareholders after two years from the date of closure.: The government has appointed Sandeep Jain as Director (Projects) in the company. He has been entrusted with the additional charge of Director (Projects) till the appointment of a regular incumbent to the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.: Private equity player Apax Partners' arm Dynasty Acquisition is likely to sell its entire stake - (up to 1.73 crore shares or a 4.63 percent stake) in Shriram Finance via a block deal on January 13, reports CNBC Awaaz quoting sources. As per the report, Apax will offer up to a 6 percent discount on deal. The deal size is Rs 2,250 crore including the green shoe option.: The company has agreed to acquire the smart world & communication (SWC) Business of L&T. This will enable company to combine synergies and take offerings in next-gen communications, sustainable spaces and cybersecurity to the global market. Smart World & Communication was founded in 2016 to cater to the demands in smart cities, address opportunities and provide smart solutions in the areas of end-to-end communications, city surveillance and intelligent traffic management system for the Government as well as enterprises.: The company has signed MoU with the UP government to set up a steel processing unit including MS pipes, STP poles, GI pipes, CR coils, GP coils, and colour coated coils. The proposed investment will be of Rs 600 crore to be invested in phased manner.: The company has bagged project worth Rs 38.97 crore. It has received letter of award from Southern Railway for the said project.