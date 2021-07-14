Buzzing Stocks: Infosys, Adani Enterprises, Mindtree and other stocks in news today

Results on July 14: Infosys, 5paisa Capital, Alliance Integrated Metaliks, Bhakti Gems and Jewellery, Craftsman Automation, Dodla Dairy, Essar Securities, Hatsun Agro Product, L&T Technology Services, Mishtann Foods, Tasty Dairy Specialities, Tinplate Company of India, and Vikas EcoTech.

Mindtree: The company reported higher profit at Rs 343.4 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 317.3 crore in Q4FY21, revenue rose to Rs 2,291.7 crore from Rs 2,109.3 crore QoQ.

Adani Enterprises: Subsidiary Adani Airport Holdings has taken over the management control of Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) from the GVK Group. This follows approvals received from the Government of India, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra, and the Government of Maharashtra.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality: ICRA has upgraded credit rating for the bank facilities of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality.

Bank of Maharashtra: The company opened its qualified institutional placement on July 13 and the floor price has been fixed at Rs 24.89 per share for the issue.

NBCC (India): The company has secured the total business of Rs 206 crore in the month of June, 2021.

Vedanta: The Lanjigarh refinery produced 4,82,000 tonnes of alumina in Q1FY22, 1% higher as compared to Q1FY21 and 3% lower as compared to Q4FY21. The Lanjigarh refinery continues to operate at over 1.9 Mtpa production run rate. The company continued to receive bauxite from The Odisha Mining Corporation as per the long-term linkage.

Balrampur Chini Mills: The proceeds from the issue of commercial papers are being utilised for the working capital requirements.

Tata Metaliks: The company reported profit at Rs 94.72 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 12.36 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 602.97 crore from Rs 209.94 crore YoY.

Coromandel International: CRISIL has reaffirmed their rating for the debt programme of the company with the outlook for loan term bank loan facilities revised from Stable to Positive.

Zuari Agro Chemicals: The SSP plant of the company in Mahad has resumed its operations with supply of raw materials having been tied up with a supplier. NPK A Plant has been shut down due to unavailability of raw materials.

Insecticides (India): Credit Rating by CRISIL for long term and short term loan facilities of the company has been remained the same compare to previous financial year, at A/Stable and A1 respectively.

Bodal Chemicals: Samyaktva Construction LLP acquired 0.37% equity stake in the company, increasing shareholding to 5.27% from 4.9% earlier.

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills: The company reported loss at Rs 0.73 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 1.35 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 13.65 crore from Rs 17.42 crore YoY.

Seacoast Shipping Services: The company decided to take over DPCL engaged into logistic, supply chain management and warehousing business with a record performance of generating revenue of Rs 978 crore in FY20 and more than Rs 900 crore in FY21.