Buzzing Stocks | Indian Overseas Bank, Sunteck Realty and others that will be in focus today

Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the bell.

Moneycontrol News
April 01, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers | Rating agency ICRA has reaffirmed its long-term rating for the company's line of credit (LOC) at 'A+'. "The outlook on the long-term is positive. The rating committee of ICRA has also reaffirmed the short-term rating for the LOC at 'A1'," said the company in its BSE filing. This news came in after market hours on March 31. The stock closed 0.55 percent higher at Rs 136.70 on March 31. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 157.05 on February 9, 2021, and a low of Rs 67.50 on April 7, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 421.53 crore.
Indian Overseas Bank | The PSU bank in its BSE filing said it had received a capital infusion of Rs 4,100 crore from Government of India towards contribution of Central Government in the preferential allotment of equity shares of the bank during the Financial Year 2020-21, as government's Investment. This news came in after market hours on March 31. The stock closed 0.63 percent higher at Rs 16.00 on March 31. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 20.90 on February 19, 2021, and a low of Rs 6.60 on March 31, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 26,299.18 crore.
Central Bank of India | The PSU bank had entered into a binding agreement to divest its entire equity stake in Cent Bank Home Finance to Centrum Housing Finance in December 2020. The long stop date for the same share purchase agreement being March 31, 2021 has been lapsed. Therefore the said binding agreement stand rescinded with effect from April 1, 2021, said the bank in its BSE filing. This news came in after market hours on March 31. The stock closed 0.62 percent higher at Rs 16.35 on March 31. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 26.40 on February 19, 2021, and a low of Rs 10.04 on October 19, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 9,606.54 crore.
Sunteck Realty | Mumbai-based property developer Sunteck Realty has secured around 7 acre land parcel at Borivali (West). The company will develop a luxury residential project and JLL India was the exclusive transaction partner for the joint venture, said Sunteck in its BSE filing, adding it is expected to generate a project topline of around Rs 1,750 crore over the next 4-5 years. This news came in after market hours on March 31. The stock closed 0.23 percent lower at Rs 278.90 on March 31. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 393.95 on January 14, 2021, and a low of Rs 145.00 on May 27, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 4,082.94 crore.
NHPC | The power company in its BSE filing said it had completed the formalities for takeover of Rangit Stage-IV HE Project (120 MW) by remitting Rs 165 crore to Jalpower Corporation (JPCL) for distribution to the creditors. JPCL is now a wholly owned subsidiary company of NHPC. This news came in after market hours on March 31. The stock closed 2.78 percent lower at Rs 24.45 on March 31. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 26.65 on March 4, 2021, and a low of Rs 19.25 on April 3, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 24,560.11 crore.
Adani Green Energy | Adani Green Energy in its BSE filing said it had completed acquisition of 100 percent of the share capital and all the securities of Surajkiran Renewable Resources from Skypower Southeast Asia III Investments and Skypower Southeast Asia Holdings 2 Ltd. This news came in after market hours on March 31. The stock closed 4.52 percent lower at Rs 1,104.30 on March 31. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,341.60 on March 24, 2021, and a low of Rs 144.00 on March 31, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 1,72,714.10 crore.
NTPC | Country's largest power generation company NTPC in its BSE filing said consequent upon successful commissioning and due approvals, first part capacity of 70 MW of 85 MW Bilhaur Solar PV Project at Bilhaur, Uttar Pradesh, is declared on commercial operation. With this, the commissioned as well as commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 51,725 MW and 64,490 MW respectively, it added. This news came in after market hours on March 31. The stock closed 1.16 percent lower at Rs 106.45 on March 31. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 114.75 on March 3, 2021, and a low of Rs 78.10 on October 14, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 1,03,221.01 crore.
Likhitha Infrastructure | Likhitha Infrastructure in its BSE filing said it had received orders worth Rs 200.22 crore from various oil & gas distribution Companies during the March quarter 2021. One order worth Rs 169.47 crore is for cross-country pipeline laying and related works, while the second of Rs 30.75 crore is for city gas distribution pipeline and related works. This news came in after market hours on March 31. The stock closed 1.57 percent higher at Rs 319.35 on March 31. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 359 on March 23, 2021, and a low of Rs 125 on October 15, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 629.92 crore.
Hindustan Aeronautics | State-owned defence firm Hindustan Aeronautics in its BSE filing said in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company had recorded a 6 percent growth in provisional revenue at Rs 22,700 crore for FY21, compared to Rs 21,438 crore in FY20, citing the improved productivity after suspending the operations for one month in the beginning of the year. This news came in after market hours on March 31. The stock closed 0.52 percent lower at Rs 994.85 on March 31. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,423.55 on August 14, 2020, and a low of Rs 490 on May 12, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 33,266.54 crore.
Bodal Chemicals | Bodal Chemicals in its BSE filing said it had completed procedure and had acquired chemical plant known as Siel Chemical Complex, a chemical unit, at Rajpura, Punjab, from Mawana Sugars. Further, operations from the said Unit will be merged with Bodal Chemicals with effect from April, 2021, it added. This news came in after market hours on March 31. The stock closed 1.48 percent lower at Rs 90.05 on March 31. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 109.55 on March 16, 2021, and a low of Rs 35 on April 7, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 1,101.58 crore.
