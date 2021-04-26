MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks | ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and others that will be in focus today

Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the bell.

Moneycontrol News
April 26, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST
Results on April 26 | Tech Mahindra, HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Castrol India, Delta Corp, Alok Industries, Automotive Stampings & Assemblies, Benares Hotels, Kedia Construction, National Standard (India), Roselabs Finance, Schaeffler India, Snowman Logistics, Suraj, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) and Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals will declare quarterly earnings on April 26.
Results on April 26 | Tech Mahindra, HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Castrol India, Delta Corp, Alok Industries, Automotive Stampings & Assemblies, Benares Hotels, Kedia Construction, National Standard (India), Roselabs Finance, Schaeffler India, Snowman Logistics, Suraj, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) and Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals will declare quarterly earnings today.
ICICI Bank | The bank reported sharply higher profit at Rs 4,402.6 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 1,221.4 crore in Q4FY20, net interest income jumped to Rs 10,431 crore from Rs 8,928 crore YoY.
ICICI Bank | The bank reported sharply higher profit at Rs 4,402.6 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 1,221.4 crore in Q4FY20, net interest income jumped to Rs 10,431 crore from Rs 8,928 crore YoY.
HCL Technologies | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 2,962 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 3,982 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 19,642 crore from Rs 19,302 crore QoQ. The company expects FY22 revenue to grow in double digits in constant currency terms and EBIT margin between 19-21 percent.
HCL Technologies | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 2,962 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 3,982 crore in Q3FY21. The company expects FY22 revenue to grow in double digits in constant currency terms.
Indiabulls Real Estate | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 94.5 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 109.7 crore, revenue rose to Rs 731.7 crore from Rs 116.3 crore YoY.
Indiabulls Real Estate | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 94.5 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 109.7 crore, revenue rose to Rs 731.7 crore from Rs 116.3 crore YoY.
Shalby | Shah Family Trust, one of the promoters of Shalby, proposed to sell up to 58.1 lakh equity shares of the company (representing 5.38 percent of total paid-up equity) via offer for sale on April 26 and April 27. The floor price for the offer has been fixed at Rs 111 per share.
Shalby | One of the promoters, Shah Family Trust, has proposed to sell up to 58.1 lakh equity shares of the company (representing 5.38 percent of total paid-up equity) via offer for sale on April 26 and April 27. The floor price for the offer has been fixed at Rs 111 per share.
Oriental Hotels | The company reported loss of Rs 4.66 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 0.15 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 52.76 crore from Rs 71.28 crore YoY.
Oriental Hotels | The company reported loss of Rs 4.66 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 0.15 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 52.76 crore from Rs 71.28 crore YoY.
Hathway Cable & Datacom | Jio Content Distribution Holdings, Jio Internet Distribution Holdings, and Jio Cable and Broadband Holdings, being part of the promoter & promoter group of the company, proposed to sell 20,54,43,340 equity shares in the company (representing 11.61 percent of total paid-up equity, via offer for sale, on April 26-27. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 21.50 per share.
Hathway Cable & Datacom | Jio Content Distribution Holdings, Jio Internet Distribution Holdings, and Jio Cable and Broadband Holdings, being part of the promoter & promoter group of the company, proposed to sell 20,54,43,340 equity shares in the company (representing 11.61 percent of total paid-up equity, via offer for sale on April 26-27. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 21.50 per share. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) | Promoter IEH FMGI Holdings LLC proposed to sell 55,38,101 equity shares of the company (representing approximately 9.95 percent of total paid-up equity), via offer for sale on April 26-27, with an option to additionally sell 55,38,100 equity shares (representing approximately 9.95 percent of total paid-up equity).
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) | Promoter IEH FMGI Holdings LLC proposed to sell 55,38,101 equity shares of the company (about 9.95 percent of total paid-up equity), via offer for sale on April 26-27, with an option to additionally sell 55,38,100 equity shares (about 9.95 percent of total paid-up equity).
Ramkrishna Forgings | The company has started commercial production of 7000 tonnes press from its Plant-V, at Saraikala, Jamshedpur from April 22, increasing the production capacity of the company by 17,000 tonnes per annum.
Ramkrishna Forgings | The company started commercial production of 7,000 tonnes press from its Plant-V, at Saraikala, Jamshedpur from April 22, increasing the production capacity by 17,000 tonnes per annum.
TCI Finance | The board of directors has appointed Santhosh Kumar as Chief Financial Officer of the company. Amit Kumar Ray has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company.
TCI Finance | The board of directors has appointed Santhosh Kumar as Chief Financial Officer of the company. Amit Kumar Ray has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company.
Cosmo Ferrites | The board of directors approved the plan for expansion of capacity of the company's ferrites manufacturing facility from 2400 MT to 3,600 MT per annum at a project cost of about Rs 30 crore. The expansion plan would be completed and go on stream in the first quarter of FY22-23.
Cosmo Ferrites | The company's board approved the expansion of capacity of its ferrites manufacturing facility from 2400 MT to 3,600 MT per annum at a project cost of about Rs 30 crore.
SREI Infrastructure Finance | Subsidiary Srei Equipment Finance has further received an expression of interest for capital infusion from Cerberus Global Investments B.V.
SREI Infrastructure Finance | Subsidiary Srei Equipment Finance has further received an expression of interest for capital infusion from Cerberus Global Investments B.V.
Dhampur Sugar Mills | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 91.4 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 104.08 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 1,068.1 crore from Rs 1,086.85 crore YoY.
Dhampur Sugar Mills | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 91.4 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 104.08 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 1,068.1 crore from Rs 1,086.85 crore YoY.
PNC Infratech | The company has received appointed date for EPC project - construction of Eight Lane access controlled expressway starting from Junction with NH-47 near Bhamaiya Village and ending at Junction with SH-175 in Baletiya Village in Panchmahal District Section of Delhi - Vadodara Greenfield Alignment (NH-148N) on EPC Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Gujarat for a contract value of Rs 748.00 crore - from National Highways Authority of India.
PNC Infratech | The company has received appointed date for EPC project - construction of Eight Lane access controlled expressway starting from Junction with NH-47 near Bhamaiya Village and ending at Junction with SH-175 in Baletiya Village in Panchmahal District Section of Delhi - Vadodara Greenfield Alignment (NH-148N) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Gujarat for a contract value of Rs 748.00 crore - from National Highways Authority of India.
G G Engineering | The company said the board of directors approved sub-division of equity shares of the company from the existing one equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into five equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each.
GG Engineering | The board approved sub-division of equity shares of the company from the existing one equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into five equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each.
Rajratan Global Wire | The company said its board of directors has approved to evaluate the possibilities of setting up new manufacturing facilities of Tyre Bead Wire in Southern India.
Rajratan Global Wire | The company said its board of directors has approved to evaluate the possibilities of setting up new manufacturing facilities of Tyre Bead Wire in Southern India.
APL Apollo Tubes | Smallcap World Fund Inc acquired 4,59,295 equity shares (0.3677 percent of total paid up equity) of the company via open market transactions on April 22, increasing its total shareholding in the company to 5.04 percent.
APL Apollo Tubes | Smallcap World Fund Inc acquired 4,59,295 equity shares (0.3677 percent of total paid up equity) of the company via open market transactions on April 22, increasing its total shareholding in the company to 5.04 percent.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #Stocks in News #stocks in the news
first published: Apr 26, 2021 07:38 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.