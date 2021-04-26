Buzzing Stocks | ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and others that will be in focus today

Results on April 26 | Tech Mahindra, HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Castrol India, Delta Corp, Alok Industries, Automotive Stampings & Assemblies, Benares Hotels, Kedia Construction, National Standard (India), Roselabs Finance, Schaeffler India, Snowman Logistics, Suraj, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) and Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals will declare quarterly earnings today.

ICICI Bank | The bank reported sharply higher profit at Rs 4,402.6 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 1,221.4 crore in Q4FY20, net interest income jumped to Rs 10,431 crore from Rs 8,928 crore YoY.

HCL Technologies | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 2,962 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 3,982 crore in Q3FY21. The company expects FY22 revenue to grow in double digits in constant currency terms.

Indiabulls Real Estate | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 94.5 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 109.7 crore, revenue rose to Rs 731.7 crore from Rs 116.3 crore YoY.

Shalby | One of the promoters, Shah Family Trust, has proposed to sell up to 58.1 lakh equity shares of the company (representing 5.38 percent of total paid-up equity) via offer for sale on April 26 and April 27. The floor price for the offer has been fixed at Rs 111 per share.

Oriental Hotels | The company reported loss of Rs 4.66 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 0.15 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 52.76 crore from Rs 71.28 crore YoY.

Hathway Cable & Datacom | Jio Content Distribution Holdings, Jio Internet Distribution Holdings, and Jio Cable and Broadband Holdings, being part of the promoter & promoter group of the company, proposed to sell 20,54,43,340 equity shares in the company (representing 11.61 percent of total paid-up equity, via offer for sale on April 26-27. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 21.50 per share. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) | Promoter IEH FMGI Holdings LLC proposed to sell 55,38,101 equity shares of the company (about 9.95 percent of total paid-up equity), via offer for sale on April 26-27, with an option to additionally sell 55,38,100 equity shares (about 9.95 percent of total paid-up equity).

Ramkrishna Forgings | The company started commercial production of 7,000 tonnes press from its Plant-V, at Saraikala, Jamshedpur from April 22, increasing the production capacity by 17,000 tonnes per annum.

TCI Finance | The board of directors has appointed Santhosh Kumar as Chief Financial Officer of the company. Amit Kumar Ray has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Cosmo Ferrites | The company's board approved the expansion of capacity of its ferrites manufacturing facility from 2400 MT to 3,600 MT per annum at a project cost of about Rs 30 crore.

SREI Infrastructure Finance | Subsidiary Srei Equipment Finance has further received an expression of interest for capital infusion from Cerberus Global Investments B.V.

Dhampur Sugar Mills | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 91.4 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 104.08 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 1,068.1 crore from Rs 1,086.85 crore YoY.

PNC Infratech | The company has received appointed date for EPC project - construction of Eight Lane access controlled expressway starting from Junction with NH-47 near Bhamaiya Village and ending at Junction with SH-175 in Baletiya Village in Panchmahal District Section of Delhi - Vadodara Greenfield Alignment (NH-148N) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Gujarat for a contract value of Rs 748.00 crore - from National Highways Authority of India.

GG Engineering | The board approved sub-division of equity shares of the company from the existing one equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into five equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each.

Rajratan Global Wire | The company said its board of directors has approved to evaluate the possibilities of setting up new manufacturing facilities of Tyre Bead Wire in Southern India.