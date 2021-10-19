MARKET NEWS

Buzzing Stocks: HUL, Nestle, SBI, L&T Infotech and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST
Results on October 19 | Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, 5paisa Capital, ACC, Consolidated Construction Consortium, DCM Shriram, Heidelbergcement India, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, ICICI Securities, JSW Ispat Special Products, Jubilant Ingrevia, L&T Technology Services, Mastek, Navin Fluorine International, Nelco, Network18 Media & Investments, Oriental Hotels, Rallis India, Rane Brake Lining, Shakti Pumps, Standard Industries, Sonata Software, Tata Steel Bsl, and TV18 Broadcast will release September quarter earnings on October 19.
Reliance Industries: The company received NCLT permission to seek creditors’ nod for proposed deal with Future Group Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Sical Logistics | Bellevue acquired 3 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 20.88 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
sbi atm
SBI: The Reserve Bank of India on October 18, 2021, imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on State Bank of India for non-compliance with certain directions.
SML Isuzu | Navodya Enterprises acquired 1.1 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 703.74 per share, and SPV Traders bought 1 lakh shares in the company at Rs 645.22 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
L&T Infotech | The company reported higher profit at Rs 551.7 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 496.8 crore in Q1FY22, revenue jumped to Rs 3,767 crore from Rs 3,462.5 crore QoQ.
Indian Energy Exchange | The company will consider bonus share issue on October 21.
TTK Prestige | The company will consider the proposal of stock split on October 27.
Inox Wind | As a part of its strategic business plan, the company has entered into a share purchase agreement with its subsidiary, Inox Wind Infrastructure Services (IWISL) to acquire the entire equity share capital of Resco Global Wind Services, a step down subsidiary company.
MCX: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has parted ways with the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), apart from trimming his stakes in three other portfolio holdings. The 'Big Bull' has also trimmed his stake in three other entities - The Mandhana Retail Ventures, TARC and Fortis Healthcare.
Tata Coffee | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 34.04 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 23.20 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 548.52 crore from Rs 543.43 crore YoY.
Manappuram Finance | Jagdish Capoor resigned as Independent Non-Executive Director & Chairman of the board of the company.
HG Infra Engineering | The company been declared as L-1 bidder by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for two HAM projects.
Smartlink Holdings | Subsidiary Synegra EMS has received approval from the Government of India under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for manufacturing of telecom and networking products in India under the MSME category.
Rama Phosphates | The company has received consent to operate, from Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board, for manufacturing of products - single super phosphates and granulated single super phosphate, with enhanced capacities at Udaipur unit. The total aggregate capacity of the company as whole is increased from 5.63 lakh TPA to 6.32 lakh TPA.
Craftsman Automation | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 49.96 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 22.83 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 571.01 crore from Rs 370.72 crore YoY.
Hatsun Agro Products | The company reported higher profit at Rs 82.09 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 65.78 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,635.41 crore from Rs 1,327 crore YoY.
Edelweiss Financial Services | The company announced divestment of its insurance broking business Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Brokers, post approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.
SAIL | Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 2.01 percent stake in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 6.68 percent from 8.69 percent earlier.
Moneycontrol News
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.