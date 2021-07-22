Buzzing Stocks: HUL, Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance and other stocks in news today

Results on July 22: Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto, Agro Tech Foods, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Biocon, Can Fin Homes, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, CSB Bank, Heidelbergcement India, Hindustan Zinc, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Indian Energy Exchange, IIFL Securities, IndiaMART InterMESH, India Pesticides, Lloyds Steels Industries, Bank of Maharashtra, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Mphasis, Persistent Systems, Music Broadcast, Shiva Cement, South Indian Bank, Sterlite Technologies, and Wockhardt.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala acquired 2.2 percent equity stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance, a leading mortgage lender, in the quarter ended June 2021. The big bull bought 1 crore equity shares or 2.17 percent of total paid-up equity capital of Indiabulls Housing, as per the shareholding pattern of June 2021 quarter published on July 21.

Bajaj Finance: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 1,002.4 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 962.3 crore in Q1FY21, net interest income increased to Rs 4,489 crore from Rs 4,152 crore YoY.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The company reported a net profit of Rs 63 crore for the first quarter ended June (Q1FY22), as compared to a net loss of Rs 74 crore reported during the corresponding period in FY21.

Wipro: The company launched Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, and will invest $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years.

Infosys: US subsidiary Infosys Public Services launched blockchain network to modernize public recordkeeping for county of Riverside in California.

IDFC First Bank: The RBI said IDFC can exit as promoter of IDFC FIRST Bank after the expiry of lock-in period of 5 years. IDFC holds 36.56% in IDFC First Bank.

Alkem Labs: The company received US FDA nod for Mesalamine Capsule (375 mg) used to treat inflammatory bowel disease.

Havells India: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 235.78 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 63.98 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 2,609.97 crore from Rs 1,483.40 crore YoY.

Network18 Media & Investments: The company reported sharply higher consolidated operating revenue at Rs 1,214 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 807 crore in Q1FY21, operating EBITDA jumped to Rs 188 crore from Rs 27 crore YoY.

Dr Reddy's Labs: The firm received US FDA nod for Atorvastatin Tablets (10-80 mg) used to treat cardiovascular disease in those at high risk and to treat abnormal lipid levels.

Aurobindo Pharma: Company gets US FDA nod for high blood pressure drug, Nifedipine Tablet (30-90 mg).

TV18 Broadcast: The company reported sharply higher consolidated operating revenue at Rs 1,155 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 776 crore in Q1FY21, operating EBITDA jumped to Rs 188 crore from Rs 44 crore YoY.

Gland Pharma: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 350.65 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 313.59 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,153.9 crore from Rs 884.2 crore YoY.

Bajaj Finserv: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 832.77 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 1,215.15 crore in Q1FY21, revenue fell to Rs 13,949.45 crore from Rs 14,189.99 crore YoY.

Just Dial: Reliance Retail Ventures bought 1,30,61,163 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,020 per share, whereas Venkatachalam Sthnu Subra Mani sold 1,30,61,163 equity shares in the company at same price on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Minda Industries: The company approved acquisition of 1,78,250 equity shares of CSE Dakshina Solar (SPV) at Rs 80 per share, for Rs 1,42,60,000. With the aforesaid acquisition of shares, the company holds 27.71% stake in SPV.

Jubilant Ingrevia: East Bridge Capital Master Fund sold 2.4% stake in the company via open market transaction on July 19, reducing shareholding to 5.61% from 8% earlier.

JTL Infra: The company on August 7, will consider the split of face value of equity shares, and proposal to augment long-term resources including fund raising by issuance of securities.

Kohinoor Foods: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 7.76 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 68.41 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 81.64 crore from Rs 72.30 crore YoY.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: The company reported standalone loss at Rs 185.73 crore in Q1FY22 against profit at Rs 287.59 crore in Q1FY21, new premium income jumped to Rs 6,601.85 crore from Rs 5,551.07 crore YoY.

Som Distilleries & Breweries: The company approved a proposal of fund raising through a rights issue in proportion of 1:13.

SRF: The major part of project for setting-up of BOPP film line in Thailand by subsidiary SRF Industries (Thailand), has been commissioned and capitalized on July 19 at an aggregate cost of $50.51 million.

CRISIL: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 100.80 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 66.34 crore in Q1FY20, revenue rose to Rs 528.51 crore from Rs 471.83 crore YoY.

Mold-Tek Technologies: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 3.26 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 2.05 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 22.64 crore from Rs 20.15 YoY.

Pioneer Distilleries: The company reported loss at Rs 20.64 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 20.13 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 36.95 crore from Rs 32.94 crore YoY.

Mukand: Competition Commission of India approved acquisition of 16.57% stake in Mukand by Bajaj Group entities in addition to existing shareholding of around 57.70%.

Syngene International: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 77.3 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 58 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 594.5 crore from Rs 421.6 crore YoY.