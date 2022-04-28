Buzzing Stocks | HUL, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto and others in news today

Results on April 28: Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Ambuja Cements, SBI Life Insurance Company, Vedanta, Agro Tech Foods, Biocon, Coromandel International, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Fineotex Chemical, IIFL Finance, IndiaMART InterMESH, Laurus Labs, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mphasis, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, PNB Housing Finance, Shoppers Stop, Shriram Transport Finance, Sterlite Technologies, and Varun Beverages will release quarterly earnings on April 28.

Supreme Petrochem: The company reported a 2.7 percent year-on-year decline in Q4FY22 profit at Rs 225.4 crore despite higher revenue, dented by higher inventory and input cost. Revenue grew by 18 percent YoY to Rs 1,497.7 crore during the same period.

PTC India Financial Services: The company, as a part of good corporate governance, has appointed CNK & Associates LLP (chartered accountants) to carry out the third party independent forensic audit of the issues highlighted by Ex. independent directors.

Indian Energy Exchange: The company clocked massive 45.3 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 88.4 crore driven by higher revenue, other income, and exceptional income. Revenue grew by 19.5 percent YoY to Rs 112 crore during the same period.

ONGC: The state-owned oil & gas exploration company has signed an MoU with Norway-based Equinor ASA for exploration & production, and clean energy.

Tata Consumer Products: Life Insurance Corporation of India bought 1.36 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on April 26. With this, LIC's shareholding in the company stands increased to 5.008 percent, up from 4.993 percent earlier.

Novartis India: The company has appointed Ms. Shilpa Joshi as the Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel, with effect from May 1, 2022. Prior to joining Novartis, she had worked with Fiat Pvt Ltd, Clariant India and Wander India.

Persistent Systems: The company reported a good set of numbers as it clocked 14 percent sequential growth in profit at Rs 200.9 crore driven by topline as well as operating income. Revenue rose by 9.8 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,637.9 crore during the same period, with order booking for the quarter at $361 million in total contract value. Revenue in dollar terms increased by 9.1 percent sequentially to $217.32 million in Q4FY22.

Bajaj Auto: The two-and-three-wheeler maker recorded 10.3 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 1,469 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 on incentive from Maharashtra government for April 2015 to March 2021 period but revenue dropped 7.2 percent YoY to Rs 7,974.8 crore on fall in volumes, while EBITDA dropped 10 percent to Rs 1,396 crore.

Trent: The company posted loss of Rs 20.87 crore for quarter ended March 2022 against profit of Rs 17.44 crore in same period last year, as overall expenses jumped 49 percent in the same period, but revenue was very strong, growing 46.7 percent to Rs 1,328.9 crore compared to year-ago period.

HDFC Asset Management Company: The company reported a 8.7 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 343.55 crore supported by other income and lower tax cost. Revenue grew by 2.6 percent YoY to Rs 516.28 crore during the same period.

Kohinoor Foods: The company in a BSE filing said the board has approved fundraising of Rs 49.5 crore via rights issue.

Hindustan Unilever: The company reported earnings better than analysts' estimates, with profit rising 8.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,327 crore on double-digit growth in topline and operating income, though margin contracted by 30 bps YoY. Revenue during the quarter increased by 11 percent to Rs 13,462 crore compared to same period last year with flat underlying volume growth. The company said it managed business dynamically driving savings harder across all lines of P&L and taking calibrated pricing actions. The final dividend declared by the company was Rs 19 per share for FY22.

Escorts: Rating agency CRISIL has upgraded company's long-term rating by one notch from "AA" to "AA+" with revision in outlook from “watch with Positive implications” to “Stable”. CRISIL has also reaffirmed short term rating to "A1+".