Buzzing Stocks: HUL, Adani Enterprises, Lupin, Jyoti, and others in news today

    Rakesh Patil
    December 09, 2022 / 06:29 AM IST
    Hindustan Unilever | CMP: Rs 2682.05 | The stock added 6 percent last week. FMCG companies betting big on the festival season by ramping up supply chains, investing in marketing campaigns and lining up new packs. Managements are also expecting rural demand to make a robust comeback. A recent report by Bizom says India’s FMCG market increased 6 percent in value in August compared to July, reversing the past three months of consecutive decline. Global brokerage firm Nomura expects HUL’s volumes to grow by 4-5 percent in Q2FY23. They have a "buy" rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,975. “We expect the company to benefit from demand uncoiling in out-of-home categories. And, benefits of softening input cost will drive meaningful margin improvement from Q3,” it said. Macquarie has an "outperform" rating with a target of Rs 3,000. "Our channel checks suggest steady demand. The demand strength should sustain volume growth momentum. Downside risks to margins are limited," its analysts said in a note.
    Hindustan Unilever: The company has entered into definitive documents to acquire 19.8% shareholding of Nutritionalab. This is a strategic investment by the company to enter the health and wellbeing category. The transaction cost is Rs 70 crore.
    Triveni Engineering & Industries: Promoter Dhruv Manmohan Sawhney has offloaded 1.7 crore shares or 7% stake in Triveni Engineering via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 280.75 per share. However, Goel Anil Kumar acquired additional 18 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 280 per share. Societe Generale bought 14.73 lakh shares and Plutus Wealth Management LLP purchased 40 lakh shares at same price.
    Adani Enterprises | CMP: Rs 3,825.90 | The share price jumped over 6 percent after the firm recorded a healthy 122% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 432.3 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, driven by strong operating as well as top line performance. Revenue for the quarter increased by 189% YoY to Rs 38,175 crore and EBIDTA rose by 69% to Rs 2,136 crore on account of strong performance by integrated resource management and airport business.
    Adani Enterprises: The company has acquired 100% stake in Alluvial Mineral Resources, from Adani Infra (India). Alluvial Mineral Resources is engaged in mining of minerals and ores and other allied activities.
    Lupin: The pharma major has appointed Spiro Gavaris as President of US generics business. He most recently served as President of specialty generics business at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and the president of US injectables at Hikma.
    Shalby: Shalby Q2 profit jumps 71% YoY to Rs 18.4 crore on higher operating income. Revenue rises 11%. The multi-specialty hospital has recorded a 71.3% YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 18.4 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, supported by operating income. Revenue grew by 11% to Rs 201.8 crore compared to same period last year.
    Shalby: Promoter Dr Vikram Indrajit Shah has bought additional 30,000 shares or 0.03% stake in the company via open market transactions on December 7. With this, Vikram's shareholding increased to 7.27%, up from 7.24% earlier.
    Max Financial Services: The company has completed acquisition of balance 5.17% stake in Max Life Insurance Company, from Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Japan. After this transaction, its shareholding in Max Life stands increased to 87%.
    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The company in its clarification note after import alert for Halol facility says it is not revising the revenue guidance for current financial year and also there will be no impact on specialty revenues. US supplies from Halol contributed approximately 3% of consolidated revenues for FY22, including sales from exempted products, it added. The USFDA has excluded 14 products from this Import Alert subject to certain conditions.
    BHEL: BHEL Q2 profit at Rs 10.3 crore backed by tax write-back, higher income. Revenue grows 1.8% YoY, EBITDA loss widens significantly. The power equipment manufacturer has recorded standalone profit of Rs 10.3 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 against loss of Rs 67.5 crore in same period last year, largely due to tax write-back and higher other income. Standalone revenue grew by 1.8% YoY to Rs 5,202.6 crore for the quarter, and standalone EBITDA loss widened to Rs 243.9 crore from Rs 29 crore on-year basis.
    Jyoti: The company has secured order for Khalwa micro irrigation project from Navayuga Engineering Company. The order worth Rs 21.25 crore includes designing, engineering, manufacturing, testing & supply of large capacity vertical pumps and HT motors for Water Resource Department (WRD).
    RateGain Travel Technologies: Subsidiary RateGain Technologies, UK has incorporated RateGain Technologies LLC in Sharjah, UAE. The objectives of incorporation of company in UAE include data processing services, software as a service, marketing technology services, and distribution as a service. This new entity formation would strengthen the company's organic growth strategy.
