Buzzing Stocks | Hindustan Unilever, Marico, HPCL and others in news today

Sandip Das

: The FMCG major has completed the acquisition of 19.8% shareholding of Nutritionalab, for Rs 70 crore.: The company has received the board approval for sub-division of one equity share of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of Re 1 each. The record date will be intimated in due course.: Investor LTS Investment Fund has further offloaded 2.38% stake in New Delhi Television via open market transactions. With this, LTS' shareholding in the company dropped to 2.69%, down from 5.08% earlier.: Consolidated revenue in Q3FY23 grew in low single digits on a year-on-year basis. As there has been some semblance of stability in key input prices and consumer pricing across key franchises, gross and operating margins are expected to improve both on a sequential and year-on year basis. Company expects a modest growth in operating profit due to lower revenue growth.: PGIM India Mutual Fund bought 3.07 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 499.03 per share.: HPCL has forayed into petrochemical business with pre-marketing of 'HP Durapol' brand of polymers, which is a pre-cursor to marketing of HPCL Rajasthan Refinery (HRRL) petrochemical products. HRRL sees a 9-MMTPA-capacity grassroot refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Rajasthan.: Subsidiary NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation for development of renewable energy based power projects. NTPC will tap business opportunities in renewable energy and supply 400 MW round the clock renewable power for requirements of HPCL.: The company has received board approval for raising of funds via issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 300 crore in one or more tranches over a period of time. This is subject to shareholders approval.: Subsidiary GR Bhimasar Bhuj Highway has received a letter from the National Highways Authority of India declaring appointed date as January 2, 2023, for the road project. The project includes upgradation to four lane with paved shoulder of NH341 from Bhimasar, Junction of NH-41 to Anjar – Bhuj upto Airport Junction in Gujarat on hybrid annuity mode. The bid project cost is Rs 1,085 crore.: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved investment of Rs 2,614 crore for company's 382 MW Sunni dam hydroelectric project in Himachal Pradesh. The project is scheduled to be commissioned within 63 months of the commencement of construction works and will generate 1,382 million units annually.: The company has received total orders worth Rs 457.39 crore from various oil & gas distribution companies during the quarter ended December FY23 including order worth Rs 120 crore received on January 2, 2023.: The company has completed acquisition of Kamtress Automation Systems, from Poona Bottling Company. On acquisition of 1.5 lakh shares, Kamtress Automation Systems becomes a 100% subsidiary of Grauer & Weil (India).