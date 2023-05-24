Buzzing Stocks: Hindalco, Ashok Leyland, Wockhardt, JSW Energy and others in news today

1/10 Results on May 24: Hindalco Industries, National Aluminium Company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Oil India, 63 Moons Technologies, Ashoka Buildcon, Bayer Cropscience, Brigade Enterprises, Cummins India, Fine Organic Industries, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, ICRA, India Cements, IRCON International, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Nava, The Phoenix Mills, Hitachi Energy India, Trident, Titagarh Wagons, and Wonderla Holidays will be in focus ahead of declaring their quarterly earnings today.

2/10 Wipro: The IT service provider has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to bring advanced generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to clients across the globe. It will integrate generative AI into its entire suite of capabilities, accelerators, IP, and solutions.

3/10 Ashok Leyland: The commercial vehicle maker has recorded a 16.6% year-on-year decline in standalone profit at Rs 751.4 crore for the quarter ended March FY23 due to a high base, but topline and operating numbers remained healthy. It reported exceptional gain of Rs 56.43 crore in Q4FY23 against Rs 470.26 crore in Q4FY22. Revenue from operations for the quarter increased significantly by 33% to Rs 11,626 crore compared to same period last year. The board recommended dividend of Rs 2.6 per share for FY23.

4/10 JSW Energy: The utilities company has reported a 68.5% year-on-year fall in consolidated profit at Rs 272 crore for March FY23 quarter, dented by higher finance & fuel costs, and lower other income. Revenue from operations grew by 9.4% to Rs 2,670 crore compared to year-ago period.

5/10 Mahindra CIE Automotive: Promoter Mahindra & Mahindra is likely to sell 1.2 crore shares or 3.2% equity in Mahindra CIE Automotive via block deal soon, reports CNBC-Awaaz quoting sources. The block deal in Mahindra CIE is likely at a discount of 5-6% to current market price.

6/10 Wockhardt: The pharma company has received a settlement order from the Securities and Exchange Board of India in the matter of a show-cause notice issued on September 15, 2022 for non-disclosure of interim outcome of USFDA inspection in 2013. With the settlement order, the charges contained in the said show cause notice against the company and its directors - Habil Khorakiwala, Murtaza Khorakiwala and Huzaifa Khorakiwala - have been disposed of without admission or denial of findings of fact and conclusions of law contained in the show cause notice.

7/10 Shriram Properties: The south-based real estate developer through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shrivision Elevations has acquired 100% development rights in an ongoing project at Chennai. The remaining two phases having a saleable area of 1.9 million square feet area is yet to be launched. The project has revenue potential of around Rs 1,200 crore in the next five years.

8/10 Century Textiles and Industries: The stock will be in focus as the board has approved raising of funds up to Rs 400 crore in one or more tranches by issue of non-convertible debentures of the company on private placement basis. The fund raising is within the borrowing limits approved by the shareholders.

9/10 Tata Chemicals: The company said the board of directors has reappointed R Mukundan as Managing Director and CEO for five years with effect from November 26, 2023. The reappointment is subject to approval of the members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the company.