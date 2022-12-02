Buzzing Stocks | Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, NMDC, Bandhan Bank, and others in news today

Hero MotoCorp: The world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheeler sold 3.9 lakh units in November 2022, a growth of 12 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year. The company had sold 3.49 lakh units in November 2021. Hero expects the momentum to build-up in coming quarters on favorable economic indicators, including encouraging farm activity and positive consumer sentiments along with upcoming marriage season.

Eicher Motors: The parent company of Royal Enfield recorded 37 percent year-on-year jump (YoY) in total motorcycle sales in November. The company sold 70,766 motorcycles in November 2022, as aganist 51,654 units sold in same month last year, but exports dropped 27 percent YoY to 5,006 motorcycles.

NMDC: The company said that its iron ore production for November stood at 3.61 million tonnes, as against 3.34 million tonnes in same month last year. Iron ore sales increased to 3.04 million tonnes, from 2.88 million tonnes on year-on-year basis.​

SML Isuzu: The company sold 729 units of cargo and passenger vehicles in November 2022, up 21 percent, as against 603 units sold in same month last year. The financial year-to-date sales at 7,590 units grew by 90 percent YoY.

NLC India: The company has inked a pact with the GRIDCO (Grid Corporation of Odisha) for setting up of ground mounted/floating solar power projects, pumped hydro storage projects, green hydrogen projects and any other renewable projects. This MoU will enable both the parties towards National targets for renewable energy capacity and energy transition goal.

Bandhan Bank: Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 0.55 percent stake or 90 lakh shares in the bank at an average price of Rs 235.65 per share.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private sector lender has allotted 15,000 long term fully paid up non-convertible bonds with a face value of Rs 10 lakh each, on private placement basis. The coupon rate is 7.63% percent per annum and the tenor is 7 years from date of allotment.

Piramal Enterprises: The non-banking finance company has received board approval for allotment of 1000 non-convertible debentures with a face value of Rs 10 lakh, at a further issue price of Rs 10,39,670 per debenture. With this, the company will raise Rs 103.967 crore on private placement basis.

SJVN: The public sector company said its subsidiary SJVN Green Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Grid Corporation of Odisha for developing 1,000 MW hydro electric projects and 2,000 MW solar power projects in Odisha by incorporating a joint venture company. The development of these projects will attract an investment of Rs 20,000 crore and is expected to generate 4,207 million units (MUs) in first year and a cumulative generation of around 96,797 MUs over a period of 25 years.

Punjab National Bank: The public sector lender has raised Rs 4,000 crore by issuing bonds at a coupon of 7.89 percent per annum on a private placement basis. The bank issued bonds to 18 investors.

Ashiana Housing: The company has entered into an agreement to develop a group housing project at Murlipura, in Rajasthan. The approximate saleable area is 4 lakh square feet.

Atul Auto: The three-wheeler maker sold 2,253 units in November 2022, a growth of 67.6 percent over 1,344 units sold in same month last year. The financial year-to-date growth was 62 percent at 15,914 units sold November 2022 YoY.

Orchid Pharma: The company said its board has approved qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue to raise Rs 500 crore. With this QIP placement, the Dhanuka group, which took over the company in 2018, is also meeting its mandatory obligation to dilute 15 percent stake in Orchid Pharma by March 2023.