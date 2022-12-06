Buzzing Stocks | HDFC, TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Consumer Care, and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

HDFC: Life Insurance Corporation of India ups stake in HDFC. Life Insurance Corporation of India bought additional 2.14 lakh shares (0.012%) stake in the Corporation via open market transactions on December 2. With this, LIC's shareholding in the Corporation increased to 5.003%, from 4.991% earlier.TVS Motor Company: Promoter Srinivasan Trust offloads Rs 262 crore stake in TVS Motor Company. Promoter Srinivasan Trust offloaded entire shares worth Rs 262.1 crore via open market transactions. It sold 25.69 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,020 per share.Bajaj Consumer Care: Bajaj Consumer Care to consider share buyback on December 9. The company said its board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company on December 9.BCL Industries: BCL Industries bags orders from OMCs, Reliance Industries for supply of ethanol. The company has received order worth Rs 285 crore for supply of 4.9 crore litres of ethanol to oil marketing companies. Additionally, its distillery unit has also bagged an order to supply 1.65 crore litres of ethanol to Reliance Industries with an order value of Rs 107 crore. Its subsidiary Svaksha Distillery also bagged order worth Rs 213 crore for supply of 3.65 crore litres of ethanol to oil marketing companies, and additionally, its unit has also bagged an order to supply 89 lakh litres of ethanol to Reliance Industries with an order value of Rs 56 crore. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.Dhunseri Tea Industries: Dhunseri Tea Industries signs MoU with Apeejay Tea to acquire 2 tea estates for Rs 110 crore. The company has entered into Memorandum of Understanding with Apeejay Tea for acquisition of two tea estates in Assam for Rs 109 crore.Kalpataru Power Transmission: Kalpataru Power Transmission to consider fund raising on December 8. The company said its board of directors will be holding a meeting to consider fund raising via NCDs on private placement basis on December 8.DreamFolks Services: DreamFolks in pact with Vidsur Golf to offer customers access to premium golf courses across India & Asia Pacific. The largest airport service aggregator signed strategic partnership with Vidsur Golf to offer customers access to Golf courses across India & Asia Pacific.Rainbow Children's Medicare: UK's British International Investment Plc exits Rainbow Children's Medicare. UK's British International Investment Plc exited Rainbow Children's Medicare by selling entire shareholding via open market transactions. CDC India Opportunities, owned by British International Investment Plc, sold 50.33 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 735 per share, and CDC Group PLC, which is now known as British International Investment Plc, offloaded 96.32 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 735.55 per share, which both were worth Rs 1,078.48 crore. However, Government of Singapore bought 21.1 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 735 per share, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund purchased 17.7 lakh shares in the company at same price, Stichting Depositary APG Emerging Markets Equity Pool acquired 22.56 lakh shares in the company at same price, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 9 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 741.25 per share, and India Acorn ICAV - Ashoka India Opportunities Fund purchased 7.22 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 735 per share.Go Fashion India: Sequoia Capital India sells Rs 228 crore shares of Go Fashion. Canara Robeco Mutual Fund account Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund bought 3.2 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,140 per share, which were worth Rs 36.48 crore. However, Sequoia Capital India Investments IV sold 20 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,140.14 per share, which were worth Rs 228.02 crore.Gujarat Fluorochem: Promoter Inox Leasing and Finance offloads Rs 590 crore stake in Gujarat Fluorochem. Promoter entity Inox Leasing and Finance has sold 18 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 3,275.44 per share, which were worth Rs 589.58 crore.Hindware Home Innovation: Equity Intelligence India sells 0.9% stake in Hindware Home Innovation. Ace investor Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India sold 6.5 lakh shares (0.9% stake) in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 380.22 per share. Equity Intelligence as of September 2022 held 1.05% stake in the company. However, AL Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC bought 7.72 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 380 per share.Karur Vysya Bank: Meridian Chem Bond sells 0.6% stake in Karur Vysya Bank. Meridian Chem Bond sold 48.06 lakh shares in the bank (0.6% stake) at an average price of Rs 96.11 per share.ANG Lifesciences India: ANG Lifesciences India CFO Subodh Sharma resigns. Subodh Sharma has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.IRB Infrastructure Developers: IRB Infra and its private InvIT arm report 39% increase in toll collection in November. The company and its InvIT subsidiary IRB Infrastructure Trust, have collectively reported 39% increase in the toll collection in November 2022 on year-on-year basis, across all projects. The company reported toll collection in November is Rs 365.95 crore, as against Rs 262.81 crore in November 2021.Natco Pharma: Natco Pharma gets favourable judgement in chlorantraniliprole case. The company has receied favourable judgement in chlorantraniliprole case. The Delhi High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by FMC Corporation, FMC Singapore and FMC India, and has upheld the judgement of single judge, saying the Natco Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) process does not infringe FMC's Indian patent 298645.Ahluwalia Contracts (India): Ahluwalia Contracts bags Rs 175 crore construction order in Guwahati. The company has secured an order for construction of 5,000 seating capacity public auditorium at Guwahati from PWD, Dispur, Guwahati (Assam). The contract is worth Rs 174.88 crore, taking order inflow during FY23 to Rs 3,962.24 crore till date.LGB Forge: LGB Forge appoints Chief Executive Officer. The company said the board has given its approval for appointment of Kamal Basha as Chief Executive Officer with effect from December 5. Kamal has experience of more than 40 years in manufacturing, machining, assembly, industrial engineering, vendor development and supply chain management.