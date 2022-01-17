Buzzing Stocks | HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, Maruti Suzuki and others in news today

Results on January 17: UltraTech Cement, Angel One, HFCL, Sonata Software, Tata Steel Long Products, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Advik Capital, Arfin India, Artson Engineering, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Fineotex Chemical, Goodluck India, Hathway Cable & Datacom, KIC Metaliks, KP Energy, KPI Global Infrastructure, Maharashtra Scooters, Moschip Technologies, Poddar Pigments, Tiger Logistics (India), and Vikas EcoTech.

HDFC Bank: The bank reported higher standalone profit at Rs 10,342.2 crore in December 2021 quarter against Rs 8,758.3 crore in December 2020 quarter, net interest income rose to Rs 18,443.48 crore from Rs 16,317.61 crore YoY.

HCL Technologies: The company reported profit at Rs 3,442 crore for December 2021 quarter, up 5.4% QoQ and revenue at Rs 22,331 crore, up 8.1% QoQ. The company acquired Starschema, a leading provider of data engineering services, based in Budapest, Hungary.

Maruti Suzuki India: In December 2021, the company had announced a price hike across models owing to increase in various input costs. The new prices are effective January 15. The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom Prices (Delhi) across Models is 1.7%.

Ramkrishna Forgings: Aadi Financial Advisors LLP acquired additional 56,569 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on January 5, increasing shareholding to 11.21% from 11.03% earlier.

Hero MotoCorp: The company has approved an investment of up to Rs 420 crore in one or more tranches, in Ather Energy Private Limited.

Oil India: Subsidiary Oil India (USA) Inc., a Texas, USA corporation divested its entire stake in Niobrara Shale Asset, USA.

Metro Brands: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 101.61 crore in December 2021 quarter against Rs 66.32 crore in December 2020 quarter, revenue jumped to Rs 483.77 crore from Rs 304.21 crore YoY. The company inked strategic partnership with wellbeing footwear brand FitFlop for India.

HSIL: The company has approved the transfer of its business of manufacturing, on contract basis, of sanitaryware, faucets and plastic pipes (PVC and CPVC) and fittings (BPD undertaking), to Brilloca, on a slump sale basis, for Rs 630 crore.

KPI Global Infrastructure: The company has signed new long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for sale of 3.10 MW (AC) / 4.12 MW (DC) solar power with Cadila Healthcare & Organic Industries under Independent Power Producer (IPP) segment.

Dalmia Bharat: Dalmia Cement commenced commercial production at its Murli plant in Chandrapur district, Maharashtra and thereby adding 2.9 million tonnes cement capacity to overall installed capacity.

Greenply Industries: Mukesh Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer has resigned from the company.

Nakoda Group of Industries: The company has approved fund raising through Right Issue.

Apollo Tyres: The company has made an investment in shares of CSE Deccan Solar Private Limited.

NBCC India: The company has secured the total business of Rs 592 crore in December 2021.

Tinplate Company of India: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 94.94 crore in December 2021 quarter against Rs 32.82 crore in December 2020 quarter, revenue jumped to Rs 1,179.5 crore from Rs 615.13 crore YoY.

JK Paper: Commercial production from new packaging board plant has commenced, increasing the company's annual capacity from 4.55 lakh tonnes per annum (TPA) to 6.25 lakh TPA.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries: The company reported lower profit at Rs 29.44 crore in December 2021 quarter, down from Rs 30.46 crore in December 2020 quarter. Revenue jumped to Rs 133.28 crore from Rs 82.75 crore YoY.

Kothari Products: Subsidiary Kothari Products Singapore Pte Ltd has divested the entire stake in its 100% subsidiary Pinehills Singapore) Pte Ltd.

PMC Fincorp: The company on January 19 to consider the proposal for raising funds by way of preferential allotment or rights issue, etc.