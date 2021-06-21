Buzzing Stocks: HDFC Bank, SBI Card, ICICI Bank and other stocks in news today

Results on June 21: Oil India, Bharat Dynamics, Info Edge, Jaiprakash Associates, Aban Offshore, Deccan Polypacks, GPT Infraprojects, HBL Power Systems, Hindusthan National Glass, MM Forgings, Pokarna, Rico Auto Industries, Sumeet Industries, Talbros Engineering, TCNS Clothing, and VST Tillers Tractors.

HDFC Bank | The bank will buy more than 3.55 crore shares, or a 4.99 percent stake in group firm HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company for over Rs 1,906 crore from the parent company Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC)

NTPC: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 4,649.49 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 1,629.86 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 30,102.6 crore from Rs 30,390.51 crore YoY.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: CA Rover Holdings, a subsidiary of Carlyle Group, sold 4.8 crore equity shares (5.1 percent of total paid up equity in SBI Card at a price range of Rs 1,002.01-1,003.27 per share. However, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte - ODI acquired 54,09,522 equity shares in SBI Card at Rs 1,002 per share, the bulk deals data showed.

ICICI Bank: Global rating agency S&P has reaffirmed ICICI Bank's rating at BBB- and has changed the outlook from negative to stable. The stable outlook reflects S&P's expectation that bank's capitalization will remain strong over the next 24 months, despite some deterioration in asset quality owing to Covid-19.

PNB Housing Finance: The public sector lender has filed an appeal before the Securities Appellate Tribunal against the letter issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India directive to halt its Rs 4,000-crore transaction with a consortium led by private equity giant Carlyle.

KNR Constructions: Promoters Kamidi Yashoda and MeReddy Rajesh Reddy together sold 40 lakh equity shares (or 1.4 percent of total paid-up equity) in KNR Constructions at around Rs 223 per share. However, SBI Mutual Fund picked up 1.69 percent stake (47,63,679 equity shares) in the company at same price, the bulk deals data showed.

BHEL: CRISIL downgraded company's long-term credit rating to AA-/Negative from AA/Negative, reflecting weakening of the business and financial risk profile of the company.

Capacite Infraprojects: Promoters Rahul Ramnath Katyal, Rohit Ramnath Katyal, and Asutosh Trade Links sold 34,93,297 equity shares (or 5.1 percent of total paid up equity) in Capacite Infraprojects at a price of Rs 202 per share. US-based hedge fund Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP was the buyer for all the above shares in Capacity at same price, the bulk deals data showed.

Computer Age Management Services: The Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of Vanguard International bought 3,48,311 equity shares in Computer Age Management Services at Rs 2,781.82 per share, the bulk deals data showed.

GMR Infrastructure: The company reported consolidated loss at Rs 725.47 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 1,127.16 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 2,320.53 crore from Rs 2,348.75 crore YoY.

Bajaj Consumer Care: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company sold 2 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction on June 16, reducing stake to 5.93% from 6.07% earlier.

Centrum Capital: The Reserve Bank of India issued an In-principle approval to Centrum Financial Services, the established and profitable NBFC arm of the Centrum Group, to establish a Small Finance Bank (SFB). Resilient Innovations Private Limited (BharatPe), one of India's fastestgrowing fintech companies, will be an equal partner.

Elgi Equipments: The company received board approval for the selling or disposing of a property of Pattons Inc, USA, a material subsidiary of the company which constitutes more than 20% of its total assets.

NBCC (India): The company has awarded the work for 'construction of residential towers RT-01, RH-02, EWS-01 and civic amenities CV-01, CV-02 &CV-13 at Karkardooma, New Delhi on TOD norms on EPC mode to NCC Limited at their quoted price of Rs 859.84 crore.

Jubilant Industries: The company reported loss at Rs 27.75 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 1.19 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 197.1 crore from Rs 124.21 crore YoY.

Hinduja Global Solutions: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 130.31 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 44.84 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 1,563.58 crore from Rs 1,285.7 crore YoY.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 153.42 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 146.68 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,735.56 crore from Rs 1,584.21 crore YoY.

Phillips Carbon Black: The company has commissioned 8 MW power plant at Mundra, in Gujarat.

Insecticides (India): The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 21.78 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 7.11 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 255.6 crore from Rs 238.66 crore YoY.

RattanIndia Power: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 39.28 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 511.77 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 862.13 crore from Rs 294.33 crore YoY.

Fine Organic Industries: The company has made an investment by way of acquisition of 22,500 Ordinary shares at a par value of THB 100 per share in the new joint venture company (JVC).​

Timken India: The company reported lower profit at Rs 52.93 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 61.25 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 475.36 crore from Rs 405.1 crore YoY.