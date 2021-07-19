Buzzing Stocks: HDFC Bank, RIL, HCL Tech and other stocks in news today

Results on July 19: HCL Technologies, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ACC, Indian Bank, Mastek, Allsec Technologies, Alok Industries, Astron Paper & Board Mill, GTPL Hathway, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Plastiblends India, Ponni Sugars (Erode), PSP Projects, Supreme Petrochem, and Swaraj Engines.

HDFC Bank: The bank reported higher standalone profit at Rs 7,729.64 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 6,658.62 crore in Q1FY21, net interest income rose to Rs 17,009 crore from Rs 15,665.42 crore YoY.

Just Dial: Reliance Retail Ventures, the subsidiary of Reliance Industries, will take controlling stake in Just Dial for Rs 3,497 crore. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

L&T Finance Holdings: The company reported profit at Rs 177.85 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 148.31 crore in Q1FY21, revenue fell to Rs 3,140.12 crore from Rs 3,387.06 crore YoY.

Den Networks: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 41.14 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 58.65 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 302.97 crore from Rs 301.3 crore YoY.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar: Punjab National Bank sold 2% stake in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 9.23% from 11.23% earlier.

Tata Power Company: The company joined hands with HPCL to set up electric vehicle charging stations at its petrol pumps across the country.​

United Spirits: Recovery Officer I DRT II (Debt Recovery Tribunal) sold 1,13,50,722 equity shares in the company at Rs 630.93 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed. The deal was worth Rs 716 crore.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar): India Ratings has upgraded the credit rating of the company's long-term bank facilities from 'A' to 'A+' and short-term facilities from 'A1' to 'A1+'.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The company approved the issuance of secured non-convertible debentures up to Rs 290 crore on private placement basis.

Nel Holdings South: The company has signed a Business Transfer Agreement with Ramky Estates and Farms (REFL) for exit of Melbourne Park project held with NHDPL South, the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.