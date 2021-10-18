Buzzing Stocks: HDFC Bank, Avenue Supermarts, HCL Tech and other stocks in news today

Results on October 18 | UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Route Mobile, Alok Industries, Concord Drugs, Craftsman Automation, Gujarat Hotels, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, Hatsun Agro Product, International Travel House, Lloyds Steels Industries, Navigant Corporate Advisors, Sunedison Infrastructure, SVP Global Ventures, Tanfac Industries, Tata Coffee, and Uniply Decor will release September quarter earnings on October 18.

HDFC Bank | The company reported higher standalone profit at Rs 8,834 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 7,513.11 crore in Q2FY21, net interest income rose to Rs 17,684.39 crore from Rs 15,776.39 crore YoY.

Avenue Supermarts | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 418 crore for Q2FY22 against Rs 198.55 crore in Q2FY21, revenue surged to Rs 7,789 crore from Rs 5,306.20 crore YoY.

HCL Technologies | The company reported 1.6 percent sequential increase in consolidated profit at Rs 3,265 crore and 2.9 percent rise in revenue at Rs 20,655 crore in Q2FY22.

United Drilling Tools | Ashish Kacholia acquired 4 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 357.5 per share, whereas Cairn Oil Solutions was the seller, offloading same number of shares at same price on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre | CLSA Global Markets Pte Ltd sold 5,11,761 equity share in the company at Rs 562.02 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Vikas Lifecare | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 2.5 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 0.31 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 67.48 crore from Rs 31.85 crore YoY.

Shilpa Medicare | The company raised Rs 297.51 crore from marquee investors including Malabar India Fund, Malabar Select Fund, Malabar Midcap Fund, Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP, Blue Daimond Properties, Ohm Core Investment Corp, Hypnos Fund and Madhusudan.

Sunteck Realty: The company acquired 110-acre land at Pen-Khopoli to enter second-home market.

Just Dial | Nalanda India Equity Fund sold 3.09 percent stake under open offer on October 13, reducing shareholding to 0.66 percent from 3.75 percent earlier.

Fortis Healthcare | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's shareholding reduced in the company to 4.23 percent (3,19,50,000 shares) in September 2021 quarter, from 4.31 percent (3,25,50,000 shares) in June quarter.

Indiabulls Real Estate | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 5.53 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 76.13 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 349.31 crore from Rs 20.15 crore YoY.

Den Networks | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 39.39 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 36.76 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 325 crore from Rs 337.6 crore YoY.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories | Subsidiary Aurigene Discovery Technologies and Exelixis, Inc announced that Exelixis has exercised its exclusive option under the companies' July 2019 agreement to in-license XL114 (formerly AUR104), a novel anticancer compound. Exelixis has now assumed responsibility for the future clinical development, commercialization and global manufacturing of XL 114.

Mahindra CIE Automotive | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 166.42 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 60.76 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 2,090.7 crore from Rs 1,694.3 crore YoY.

NBCC (India) | The company has secured the total business of Rs 2,100.96 crore in September 2021.

Lupin | Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc is voluntarily recalling Irbesartan tablets (USP 75mg, 150mg and 300mg), and lrbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets (USP 150mg/12.Smg and 300mg/12.5mg) to the consumer level, in the US, although it has received no reports of illness that appear to relate to this issue.

Shraddha Prime Projects | Promoter Sudhir Balu Mehta to sell 5,99,714 equity shares (13.17 percent stake) in the company via offer for sale route on October 18-19.

BASF India | Karnataka Appellate Tribunal has granted stay on recovery of tax demand of Rs 40.65 crore pertaining to the tax period 2016-2017.

Vivimed Labs | Ramesh Krishnamurthy has resigned from the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

Cyient | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 121.3 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 115 crore in Q1FY22, revenue jumped to Rs 1,111.6 crore from Rs 1,058.2 crore QoQ.